Mercy Eke sparked online buzz after a recent video showed noticeable changes in her appearance.

Netizens highlighted her facial structure and complexion shifts, fueling speculation about possible pregnancy

Fans are, however, divided, with some insisting she’s expecting and others dismissing the claims

Reality TV star and BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has become the subject of online buzz after a recent video of her surfaced, showing noticeable changes in her appearance.

In the clip, netizens pointed out subtle differences in her facial structure and complexion, which quickly fueled speculation.

Mercy Eke gets people talking after fans spot subtle changes. Credit: @mercyekeofficial

Source: Instagram

While her stomach appeared visibly flat, many social media users concluded she might be pregnant, with a few others arguing against the assumption in the comment section.

The debate has since spread across platforms, with fans and critics alike weighing in on whether the star is expecting or simply experiencing natural body changes.

Mercy Eke herself has yet to respond to the rumours, leaving the conversation wide open among her followers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija 2019 winner sparked conversations across social media, as the reality TV star opened up about why she underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

In the video, Mercy Eke emphasised that her decision to have the procedure in 2018 was not because she was unhappy with her body.

The Imo State star said she already felt she looked good, but the surgery was influenced by trends and peer pressure at the time.

She candidly revealed that, as an African woman, she felt her stomach appeared larger due to her love for Fufu, which partly motivated her choice.

Mercy admitted she was so nervous about the surgery that she could not even tell her mother. She also shared that she underwent the procedure alongside two friends, and thankfully, it went smoothly.

Mercy described the recovery as the most challenging part of the process. Post-operation massages, intended to drain excess fluid, were extremely painful, and patients were unable to sit on their backside for about two weeks, making sleep uncomfortable.

She added that many patients cry during the first three days due to the intense pain and discomfort.

This conversation has resurfaced following the death of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica, who recently passed away after a botched second BBL surgery, an incident that has dominated social media discussions about the risks of cosmetic procedures.

Mercy Eke's video ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

taatah.h_ said:

"Is she pregnant glamma??"

val_sampson95 said:

"Ehnn we saw it too."

__ms_tee_ said:

"That’s good if she’s prego , tbh men this days aren’t priories…. If you don get your own mini best friend that you multiplied the earth with by Gods commandment… you straight."

sarahson_empire_ said:

"They said she's planning her wedding na. That she met a Tanzanian man at JP wedding."

ekenedirichiagu said:

"She's pregnant and it's obvious. Her tummy is dark and the beginning, then zoom the end. She's 3months pregnant."

houseofchiney04

"Lambo is not pregnant,saw her few weeks ago at her uncle's burial."

chidebby said:

"She already said she feel like and ready to have a baby."

kemmy_winnie said:

"Even if she's pregnant nothing bad🤷."

vheeny_

"Person no fit chop over feeding again?"

sylviasylvia853 said:

"Maybe pregnant or found her soul mate at last ❤️."

preshillah_ said:

"Is the nose 👃 for me !!! 😂."

officialfortuneluv said:

"Her mouth tells it all."

hasse_aa said:

"May it not be another woman's husband."

Netizens speculate as Mercy Eke debuts a different look. Credit: @officialmercyeke

Source: Instagram

Radiogad calls out Mercy Eke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke was criticised by media personality Radiogad as he made troubling allegations against her.

Recall that the beauty influencer caused an online stir after unveiling her Lamborghini during Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s scandal.

In a recent video, Radio Gad disclosed who allegedly bought the new ride for the reality TV star as he made other messy claims.

Source: Legit.ng