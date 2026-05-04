Priscilla Ojo trended online as she spoke about her marriage and the possibility of her husband cheating

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the mum of one spoke about her husband’s responsibility

Not stopping there, the influencer spoke about what makes their marriage work despite multiple female attention

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo shared her views on loyalty and fidelity in her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo on WithChude, she addressed the challenges of being married to a musician who usually gets female attention.

Priscilla Ojo breaks silence on marriage struggles and loyalty. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

According to her, she believes that her husband is disciplined enough to make choices that would benefit their marriage.

In her words: “If my husband decides to cheat, it’s his decision, but he’s a very disciplined man, and I know he won’t. I don’t stress myself about who is around him or what people might do.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the kind of man he is and the values he holds.

“You can’t control everything. If someone wants to do something, they will do it. But I trust my husband, and that gives me peace.

“I believe in trust and understanding. That’s what keeps a relationship strong, not fear.”

She added that her peace of mind comes from trust rather than fear or having doubts.

The young mum highlighted that a healthy relationship is built on mutual understanding and confidence in one another.

Watch the interview below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo sparked conversations online following her reaction to a question about her religion.

In a chat with TikToker Jarvis on her livestream, Priscilla, who is married to her Muslim Tanzanian lover Juma Jux, was asked if she was still a Christian or now identifies as a muslim.

The style icon chose not to give a direct answer as she dodged the question with a cautious response.

In her words:

"I would like to skip that question. You know, because they like to twist things. Even my husband, he wrote an interview. I know he speaks in Swahili. So when he says something, and Nigerian blogs want to carry it, they always twist what he says. Do you understand? So concerning that topic, they made it look like you said, I was being Muslim."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla Ojo firmly addressed the individuals dragging her across social media for choosing to keep her son’s face hidden from the public.

The young mother of one, who is married to the Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Jux, made it clear that the online pressure will not force her to change her mind regarding her child's privacy

Despite the continuous demands from curious followers who want to see the baby, Priscy said she remains entirely unbothered by the dragging and insists on doing things at her own pace.

While engaging in a livestream conversation with the popular TikToker and influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is widely recognised by her fans as either Jarvis or Jadrolita, Priscilla Ojo explained that she exercises full control over her son, Rakeem, because he belongs to her.

The influencer went further to state that she will confidently continue to hide his face from the internet until she personally decides that the timing is perfect to finally show him to the world.

“If they like, they should drag me that I am hiding my son’s face. I will hide his face. He’s my son. When I’m ready, or when I feel like it’s okay, I will reveal his face”.

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

socialmediawithbee said:

"The most important thing is what she has said. She has given herself peace of mind. If he chooses to cheat, it speaks about his character rather than her person. Gbam."

mr_eric__

"Iyabo did an amazing job raising this girl!!! Let’s give her her flowers!!!💐"

youfoundmenak_ said:

"Okay, she’s a wise lady! She just simply said If he chooses to cheat, it tells about his character rather than her."

tricia_psa said:

"My smart and matured Priscy. Peace of mind not an investigator 🤩🥰."

dflowergirlje

"Infidel!ty in men can never go in extinction,but a man who genuinely loves you will never do anything to stain your white."

official_kaimalight said:

"May your marriage continue to be blessed and happy."

visitmed said:

"This girl is so grown and intelligent."

Priscilla Ojo reveals her thoughts on cheating in marriage. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, on Sunday, March 29.

The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.

Reacting through a lengthy Instagram post, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.

Source: Legit.ng