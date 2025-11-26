Stanley Ontop made a post about his colleague, Anita Joseph, and her husband, Mc Fish, online

In the post, the filmmaker shared what happened to the couple while shifting the blame

Fans reacted to his allegations, offering their observations about the couple and their marriage

Nollywood actor and producer Stanley Ontop has shared a post about Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo Olagunju, better known as Mc Fish.

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, got married about five years ago. However, in recent times, they have not been sharing such videos online anymore.

Fans react to post from Stanley Ontop about Anita Joseph and Mc Fish.

Source: Instagram

In his post, the movie producer claimed that the actress who bagged a doctorate degree months ago and her husband are no longer together. According to him, Mc Fish left Anita Joseph for another woman, though he did not specify the alleged reason for his departure.

Stanley Ontop shares more details about Aniat Joseph

In his post, Stanley Ontop further claimed that Anita Joseph had shown her husband so much love, yet he allegedly left her.

He also mentioned that after the actress allegedly caught her husband, she reportedly threw his belongings out of the house. Stanley Ontop called for justice for Anita Joseph.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's post

Fans pray for Anita Joseph and Mc Fish.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his post, the news stunned many fans. Some questioned the validity of the claims, noting that they hadn't seen the couple together for a while.

One fan confirmed that Mc Fish had relocated to Canada some time ago. A few others blamed the hype man for the alleged troubles in his marriage, arguing that he was not in the same league as Anita Joseph.

They prayed that God would help the actress heal from the painful situation and move on.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Stanley Ontop. Here are comments below:

@real_gina_abah commented:

"So na she? Na since morning I dey waka up and down Dey look for who be the person after seeing it on leg done Dey pain me, Omo, what dose these men even want? I pray they settle whatever the differences might be."

@queenforeversamuel stated:

"I knew it. The guy has relocated to Canada sef."

@official_estherbright shared:

"I been done already know say he no go last."

@official.chrisec said:

"And they are still liking each others picture?"

@alhajissweetheart wrote:

"We must not laugh or gloat at the misfortunes of others for tomorrow it might be our turn."

@chikadibia_light_ reacted:

"Family pressure. The man truly love Anita but family and friends won't let me,they will be talking about having children and age difference,as Anita is nomore hotcakes in Nollywood."

Source: Legit.ng