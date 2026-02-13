Rita, a friend of actress Peggy Ovire, has shared details about her marriage amid tension surrounding her and Frederick Leonard

The actress sparked breakup rumours after sharing posts on social media, and a close ally has now spoken about the situation

Many were saddened by reports that the couple had gone their separate ways, following what was alleged about the actor’s actions toward his ex-wife

More details have emerged about what allegedly happened between Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire and her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard.

The couple sparked breakup rumours a few months ago following actions taken by the actress. She embarked on a solo Christmas photoshoot and removed her wedding ring in some pictures, signs many observers considered unusual.

In a video shared by Rita Onyekweli, she gave an update about the embattled couple. According to her, Frederick Leonard allegedly asked Ovire to pack out of their home since mid last year.

She explained that efforts were made to involve a mediator so their differences could be resolved, but that did not work. The content creator, who claimed to have known Peggy Ovire for 22 years, added that the estranged couple also saw a therapist, yet the marriage still did not improve.

Rita shares more details about Peggy Ovire

In the video, Rita alleged that Leonard was abusive toward Peggy Ovire and often called her unprintable names. She claimed that when things escalated, Ovire developed a defence mechanism, after which the actor allegedly began describing her as proud and disrespectful.

Rita also said she was not surprised to hear that Ovire had clashed with a colleague on set, claiming that the actress had changed due to what she experienced in the marriage. She added that Ovire had been trying to protect herself but is now doing better after leaving the relationship.

Rita makes allegations against Frederick Leonard

In the same recording, Rita further alleged that Leonard had been telling actors not to work with Ovire, warning that he would refuse to work with anyone who collaborated with her.

She urged the actor to allow his estranged wife to move on peacefully and focus on her career. Rita added that since Ovire was not ready to wash her dirty linen in public, both parties should move on in peace.

Here is Rita Instagram video below:

What fans said about Peggy Ovire's marriage

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@elizabethrukky_ reacted:

"So he asked her to leave his house since mid last year? People dey go through Secretly ohhh."

@cee.mani commented:

"The way love turn sour ehh. It makes u wonder if the parties involved ever loved each other."

@pacosteve00 shared:

"I still wonder why two people that loved each other can turn to become bitter and wicked towards each other."

@jah_roxy_ said:

"They are both too old for this na, they can both go their separate ways without washing their dirty linens outside."

@ honeyberry_unusual wrote:

"Seeing Fred he does not look like someone that's ready to settle down nah."

