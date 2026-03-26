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Celebrity Bedroom Tape Scandal: Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage and Others Who Made Headlines Over Saga
Celebrities

Celebrity Bedroom Tape Scandal: Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage and Others Who Made Headlines Over Saga

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Celebrity bedroom tape scandals have rocked Nigeria’s entertainment industry in recent years
  • -From singers to actors and influencers, leaked private videos have sparked headlines and debates
  • Legit.ng highlights some of the most talked-about cases that stirred controversy and public reaction,

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Since the early days of the internet, leaked tapes have surfaced, but in recent years, the trend has escalated, with celebrities and public figures finding themselves at the center of viral scandals.

What often begins as an invasion of privacy or blackmail attempt has, in many cases, turned into headline-making sagas that both catapult and damage careers.

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa involved in viral bedroom tape scandals
Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa caught in tape leak drama. Credit: @tiwasavage, @tokemakinwa
Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities whose private videos have made waves online in the past few years.

1. Tiwa Savage

Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage was thrust into the spotlight in October 2021 when her bedroom tape leaked online. She revealed that she was being blackmailed over the video but chose to address the issue publicly.

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Later, she referenced the incident in her 2022 collaboration with Asake, *Loaded*, defiantly stating that the scandal could not destroy her life.

Tiwa Savge and ther nigerian celebs caught in leaked bedroom tape scandals
Tiwa Savge's leaked bedroom tape continues to stir reactions online. Credit: @tiwasavage
Source: Instagram

2. Toke Makinwa

In April 2020, media personality Toke Makinwa faced blackmail threats from individuals claiming they would release her unclad photos unless she paid them. She later posted the alleged photo herself on Instagram, clarifying that it had been doctored.

8 times Nigerian celebrities made headlines for the leaked bedroom tapes
Toke Makinwa involved in leaked tape controversy. Credit: @tokemakinwa
Source: Instagram

3. Oxlade

Singer Oxlade’s private video went viral in February 2022 after he mistakenly uploaded it on Snapchat.

Though quickly deleted, the clip had already been saved and shared. He later apologised to fans, describing the incident as a betrayal.

Oxlade bedroom tape went viral in 2022
Oxlade trended in 2022 over his leaked bedroom tape. Credit: @oxlade
Source: Instagram

4. James Brown

Crossdresser James Brown, popularly known as the “Princess of Africa,” trended in October 2022 after his private video with a lady leaked on Snapchat.

The explicit clip sparked widespread reactions across social media.

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Crossdresser James Brown's bedroom tape made waves online
Netizens were surprised to see crossdresser James Brown's bedroom tape online. Credit: @jamesbrownwtf
Source: Instagram

Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was the subject of controversy when a video of her with an unidentified man went viral.

While some accused her of leaking it for publicity, she insisted the video was released without her consent and vowed to take legal action.

Moyo Lawal and other celebrities who survived Nigeria’s most viral tape controversies
Moyo Lawal's bedroom tape leaked in 2023. Credit: @moyolawal
Source: Twitter

Salawa Abeni

Veteran singer Salawa Abeni revealed in April 2020 that she was being blackmailed with unclad photos.

Refusing to be intimidated, she posted the images herself on Instagram. Police later arrested the alleged blackmailer, a 19-year-old.

Salawa Abeni's bedroom tape leaked online
Salawa Abeni and other Nigerian celebs whose private videos shocked fans. Credit: @salawaabeni
Source: Instagram

BBNaija Cross

Reality TV star Cross mistakenly posted his unclad on Snapchat in 2021. He later explained it was an error, saying he was still adjusting to life in the public eye.

BBNaija star Cross mistakenly unclad video online
BBNaija Cross mistakenly released his unclad video online. Credit: @crossdabroda
Source: Instagram

Small Doctor

Back in 2017, veteran singer Small Doctor’s private video leaked online, showing him in a compromising position. He later claimed his phone had been hacked.

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When asked to explain if he actually recorded the controversial clip and saved it before the alleged hacker uploaded it online, he said:

“You should understand when they say someone’s account is hacked. I don’t want to say beyond that.”

VDM releases bedroom audio amid viral clash with King Mitchy

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan sparked fresh controversy after sharing alleged private audio during a live session with Nasboi.

The move added a new twist to his ongoing and dramatic feud with influencer King Mitchy.

Social media users are divided as the situation raises questions from fans of both parties.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Toke MakinwaTiwa SavageNollywoodActressesAfrobeats
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