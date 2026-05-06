A graduate of Delta State University has gone viral online after breaking a record in her family

The young lady proudly mentioned in her post that she finished with a first-class degree ,

, The record she broke in her family, which she mentioned in her post, made many people praise her

A 19-year-old graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) earned praise online after she broke a record in her family and also finished with a first-class degree from the institution.

The young lady shared a post on her social media page mentoring her age and also her academic achievement, a feat which made social media users call her “beauty with brains.”

DELSU student trends after breaking family record with first-class achievement. Photo Source: TikTok/a.r.e.s.e

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate bags first-class degree

Showing off her degree on her TikTok page, @a.r.e.s.e_ explained that her identity is no longer just about her name, as it is now also attached to a degree due to her achievement of a first-class degree.

She explained:

"My name is no longer just a name, it is attached to a degree and it's not a degree from down the road! It's a FIRST CLASS DEGREE."

In another post she shared, she explained that God came through for her as she faced a lot of challenges, which left her exhausted, but she did not give up.

She wrote:

"If I start writing about my journey, this section will be exhausted. All I can say is that God came through for me. I asked for a Spirit of Excellence and He gave it freely. This degree shows that there is nothing I cannot do and achieve with God by my side. God, I give you all the Glory and all the Honour. This one is for You."

Nigerian lady graduates from DELSU with first class, sets new family record. Photo Source: TikTok/a.r.e.s.e

Source: TikTok

Also, in another video, @a.r.e.s.e_ wrote that she is the first woman in her bloodline to graduate with a first-class degree.

Her statement:

"Rich because I'm the first woman in my bloodline to graduate with first class."

As her video trended, many people took to the comment section to praise her.

Reactions as DELSU graduates bag first class

SLIM_BADDIE added:

"Béaúty with brains."

Dera said:

"Congratulations, proud of you kid."

ABUJA|APO SHAPE-WEARS$HANDFANS shated:

"Congratulations."

_luminousbeautyyy added:

"This is just the start!!!!!!!"

Gloshine said:

"Congratulations."

Anitakefe noted:

"Damnnnnn, congratulations girlll."

Humble_Light said:

"Congratulations ma'am. Greater heights ahead."

Ade's🌺space said:

"Congratulations more wins ijn."

Watch the videos below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate expressed joy on social media after bagging a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delta State University. The graduate revealed that he almost gave up on his studies due to the difficult challenges.

DELSU graduate questions award criteria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) raised concerns on social media after another student with the same CGPA was announced as the best graduating student in her faculty.

The fresh graduate, who bagged a 4.75 CGPA, praised her academic achievement but questioned the criteria used for the award selection, seeking clarity on how the decision was made.

Source: Legit.ng