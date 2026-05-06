Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly made a decision on his international future ahead of the international break

Adarabioyo has held off on the decision on which country he will represent between Nigeria and England for a long time

The Chelsea defender, who has featured less with the world champions, is expected to make his next move known

Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly made a decision on his international future as the second international window of 2026 approaches.

Adarabioyo is eligible to represent England by birth and Nigeria through his parents, but has yet to commit his senior future to either of the two countries.

Tosin Adarabioyo is yet to decide his international future. Photo by Harvey Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

The Chelsea defender has not played international football since 2015, when he last featured for the England U19 during the 5-1 win over Japan.

The Manchester City academy graduate is in favour of representing the Three Lions of England, but has yet to earn a senior call-up despite being a Premier League player.

He was reportedly close to agreeing to play for Nigeria in recent times, but a big move to Chelsea as a free agent after running down his Fulham contract held off the decision.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, he has reportedly decided to represent Nigeria and made himself available for Eric Chelle in the June international friendly.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Poland and Portugal after defending their Unity Cup in London, and Adarabioyo is reportedly available.

Adarabioyo holds off on future decision

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the reports that Tosin Adarabioyo has confirmed his availability to Eric Chelle for the upcoming matches are untrue.

The Chelsea defender is reportedly not thinking about his international future now and wants to enjoy his summer after an underwhelming season at Chelsea.

He struggled with injuries and a lack of minutes at Chelsea this season, despite the club having three different managers coaching at least five matches.

The former Fulham defender featured in 29 matches in all competitions, starting only 15 and scoring two goals, both of which came in the FA Cup.

He could be set for a summer exit at Chelsea at the end of the season, as the club looks to revamp the squad after a grossly underwhelming season off the back of a successful one.

Eric Chelle has multiple options for Super Eagles' centre-back position. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Adarabioyo’s indecisiveness would not make Eric Chelle lose sleep, as he already has more than enough players in centre-back, despite William Troost-Ekong’s retirement.

Rising star Benjamin Fredrick, who missed AFCON 2025 due to injury, is back in action and is expected to be back in the squad for the upcoming games.

Chelle also handed opportunities to other players recently, including Trabzonspor’s Chibuike Nwaiwu and Rangers’ Emmanuel Fernandez.

Calvin Bassey, who missed last month's games due to a back injury, while Igoh Ogbu will look to solidify his place in the national team squad.

Why Michael Olise rejected Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr explained why Michael Olise turned down the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Rohr and his assistant, Tunde Adelakun, scouted Olise in 2021, when he was at EFL Championship side Reading FC, but he rejected the approach.

Source: Legit.ng