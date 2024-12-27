Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has expressed frustration over bloggers and social media users peddling rumours about his marriage

The filmmaker, who is in a two-year marriage with his friend and colleague Peggy Ovire, pointed out reasons their union was different from the norm

This heated moment sprang up after Peggy Ovire posed in a solo Christmas picture that got fans a little bit bother

Nollywood star Frederick Leonard has finally responded to allegations of a purported marital crisis with his wife, Peggy Ovire.

In a lengthy message on social media, he advised bloggers not to spread false rumours about them. He stated that their marriage isn't their concern, noting that since they married, people have been expecting a marital catastrophe.

Frederick stated that he and his wife do not owe social media an explanation for their behaviour.

The self-acclaimed film lord claimed that marriage is not slavery because his wife may post Christmas images without him in them, relax her fingers by not wearing her wedding ring, travel on vacation without him, wear short skirts, and live her life happily.

Leonard instructed rumours and peddlers to quit trying to convict innocent actresses who starr in his films.

"Dear idle and useless bloggers, with your empty-headed followers, Leave me and my wife's names out of your contaminated blogs.

"This marriage IS NOT YOUR Business.What goes on in this marriage will not make your life better or put food on your table. Beyond bad leadership, poverty is at an all-time high because stupidity is on the increase, and people are channelling their energy and attention wrongly.

"Y'all should LEAVE US ALONE! Since we got married, Y'all have been sniffing like hungry dogs looking for what you will never find," he wrote in part.

See the full post below:

Netizens to Frederick Leonard's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

larah1_official:

"Their mother forgot to take folic acid."

riyanxeally:

"Folic acid is missing😂😂😂in the bloggers brains 🧠 😂😂Mr lecturer we love ya and bebesky 🔥🔥😍Peggy, keep winning."

rtwbystephmarc:

"Shalom. The bad new they’re waiting to hear, they’ll wait till thy kingdom come!"

austinfaani:

"Nwanne iwe gi dajuooo."

ogechi_chikezie:

“I love u more than life” 🤦‍♀️. You gonna learn the hard way."

kintoresourcesltd:

"True and genuine love matters alots i love you both."

melcherishijeoma:

This woman is suff ering and smiling

adimchristian:

"No joke with me with these two oo. ❤️❤️❤️ heart you always.. 🔥🔥🔥 God gat you now and always"

bashmentforever:

:Couldn't have said it better 👏 👏👏👏🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦❤️. Happy holidays to you, Mr & Mrs Leonard."

Peggy Ovire post steamy pics of Frederick with food

Legit.ng earlier reported a steamy post shared by Peggy Ovire, which stirred reactions online.

The actress shared a photo of Leonard with a plate of food in front of him as she asked her fans and followers a naughty question.

The beautiful actress asked which food she should eat first for the night, a statement which triggered reactions from many of her fans and colleagues.

