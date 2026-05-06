Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke warmly received his nephew, Davido, back home following the singer's recent political appointment

The governor publicly explained why he appointed the popular musician as the youth campaign leader for his re-election

The governor's statement sparked massive reactions from internet users, as many citizens shared their honest thoughts

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has explained why afrobeats superstar Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement followed Davido’s recent visit to Osun, where he was warmly received by his uncle and party members.

Ademola Adeleke speaks on Davido's past support and ability to inspire young voters in Osun State. Photo: aadeleke_01/davido

Source: Instagram

The governor, popularly known as Imole, said Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

He emphasised that the singer’s passion and reach would help mobilise the state’s vibrant youth population.

“Today, I warmly welcome my nephew and global music icon, David Adeleke (@davido) back home and into our campaign. A renowned mobiliser and supporter of our campaign in the past and now the Chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Council Committee for the 2026 Imole Campaign Council, David brings the energy, influence, and passion needed to mobilise and inspire our vibrant youth population.”

Governor Adeleke also explained that his administration has spent the past three years rolling out programmes to support youth development across different sectors in Osun.

He assured citizens that their welfare and prosperity remain his top priority.

“Over the past three years, our administration has implemented policies and programmes that support youth growth and development across all sectors in Osun State. I assure every citizen of Osun State of our unwavering commitment to your welfare and prosperity. We will continue to put you first and protect your interests at all times. Together, let us sustain the Imole continuity agenda for the benefit of all.”

Read the X post below:

Netizens react to Governor Adeleke's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@UGSPECIAL said:

"I love the relationship you both share. I truly admire that ❤️ 💡 Thank you Davido!"

@Pepe00459662 commented:

"I love d relationship and love d adeleke family share, u can see d bond is very tight ...I so much love it, that's how all family is supposed to be"

@priscanall wrote:

"Campaign 🔥 Energy plenty, but real power for Osun youth na food sovereignty and own farm. When hunger finish, no campaign go save anybody. Government promise sweet, but soil promise dey sweeter 🌱"

@David_5019 said:

"Welcome back after disappearing for the last four years 😂. Now you're back again to sweet-talk the youth into voting for you and your people. No doubt, many will still fall for it but at least fear God small. Because once the election is over, we already know your usual script… you'll vanish just like you did last time."

Governor Adeleke opens up on Davido’s appointment, saying his influence and connection with youths will shape the 2026 campaign strategy. Photo: aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke celebrates Davido's Coachella performance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke celebrated Davido after his performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States.

The governor described the moment as a proud one for the Adeleke family and Osun State after the singer was introduced on stage with a traditional Yoruba eulogy.

He also praised Davido for taking their family name and cultural identity to a global audience, sharing a video from the performance on his X page.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng