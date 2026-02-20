MC Fish, the estranged husband of Anita Joseph, has finally moved on and started a new relationship

The two lovebirds parted ways last year, and the actress later confirmed that it was truly over between them

The hype man was seen in the company of his new lover as they shared romantic moments and had fun together while wearing matching outfits

Fisayo Olagunju, better known as MC Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has moved on from his crashed marriage and embraced a new relationship.

Last year, the couple went their separate ways and the movie star later confirmed that they were no longer husband and wife. Fans were disappointed about the separation because of how the two used to pepper singles with their loved-up moments in public.

Fans react to video of Anita Joseph’s ex-hubby as he finds love after crashed marriage. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

In a video making the rounds online, the hype man was seen with another lady wearing matching outfits. They appeared to be celebrating Valentine’s Day as both were dressed in red.

MC Fish wore a red jacket and red tie, while his new lover also rocked a red gown.

MC Fish steps out with new lover

In one of the video clips, MC Fish was seen helping his new lover adjust her red gown. He playfully tapped her backside before she finished dressing.

Anita Joseph trends over video of her ex-husband with another lady. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

In another clip, the couple stepped out for an event and posed for pictures together. They shared affectionate moments, and the lady was seen kissing the hype man.

Fans react to MC Fish’s video

Reactions have trailed the video of the hype man and his new lover, as fans shared their observations. Some claimed that MC Fish seems to prefer women who resemble his ex-wife.

A few others speculated that the lady looked pregnant, while some criticised him for not choosing someone they felt matched Anita Joseph’s standard.

Here is the Instagram video of MC Fish and lover below:

Reactions to video of Mc Fish, lover

@aniediesua28 commented:

"This one is his pocket size and peace of mind ...smh."

@ phydelful reacted:

"Chai mc fish needed a child seems the lady is pregnant."

@crownnikky stated:

"Why are people abusing him ? Didn’t he deserve to be happy ni cos I don’t get!! Same people complaining Anita is too old for him , Anita is treating him like a boy boy , now he found someone that they can both grow together and probably his spec, and now see abuse, abeg make una leave the guy alone jare."

@quincey_fabrics shared:

"I am happy they always go lower nmeeeeeee."

@ bewa____ji wrote:

"I like this for him . he literally went for his budget and mayb someone that he can lead."

@ugochi_agbakwuru said:

"No be okwuliokasiala father hen b dis."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer known as Bright had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

