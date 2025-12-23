Anita Joseph has finally opened up about her failed marriage in a post on her social media page

She confirmed the sad news, shared part of what happened in her marriage, and spoke about her healing process

Fans were divided in their reactions, with some criticizing her while others offered words of comfort for the future

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has painfully confirmed that her five-year marriage to her hype man husband, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, aka Mc Fish, has ended.

A few weeks ago, social media was abuzz with rumours that the marriage had collapsed. She was heavily criticised for sharing her public displays of affection with her husband, which some singles found unsettling.

Fans slam Anita Joseph over her crash marriage. Photo credit@anitajoseph

In her post, she confirmed the sad news and called a spade a spade. According to her, life has a way of testing the strength one has in marriage.

The mother of one added that she has been navigating a season of deep reflection, pain, and healing.

Anita Joseph shares more about her failed marriage

In her post, Joseph stated that while she may not have all the answers to what happened in her marriage, she has chosen to embrace grace, growth, and faith in her life after this painful experience.

Anita Joseph also shared some lovely pictures of herself to show that she has moved on for good.

Fans react to Anita Joseph's post about failed marriage

Fans were divided over her post. Many criticised her for previously “peppering” singles with her loved-up posts while her marriage was intact.

Some slammed her for staying with a man younger than her. A few fans suggested she could have followed the path of successful single mothers like Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele.

However, many others encouraged her to move on and embrace the future that God has in store for her.

See Anita Joseph's Instagram post about her marriage here:

Fans react to post about Anita Joseph's marriage

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her crashed marriage. Here are comments below:

@esther_modella reacted:

"Life goes on, walking out quietly is better than rip."

@emeka.modestus stated:

"I see people laughing at her, is well Anita God gat you. Stay strong."

@akuna45_ wrote:

"This one no go fit find love again o. Make she just go adapt pikin."

@tinachild shared:

"God's hand is upon you. And your light will shine again in Jesus name."

@my_tymee commented:

"Welcome to self awareness and growth… I love that you embraced the lessons with love. Onwughi a do or die baby. Keep healing."

@el.egantebelle said:

"Things happens for us to learn, heal and recalibrate. When my marriage ended after 14yrs of marriage, it looked like all had ended. But the moment you look at the brighter side of life, you will see why it happened."

Seer shares vision about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng had reported that a woman seer known as Bright had sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

