Wedding bells rang in the Nigerian entertainment industry in 2025 as some stars bid goodbye to 'singlehood'

This year witnessed a grandeur and extravagant display of wealth, with one Nigerian celebrity wedding taking place on three different continents

Chivido 2024 also stole the spotlight in 2025 as it transformed into Chivido Miami, with Davido and Chioma tying the knot in an elaborate white wedding

The Nigerian entertainment industry witnessed grand weddings that captured the attention and hearts beyond Nigeria, with singles hoping and praying for similar experiences.

While some opted for glamorous, star-studded events, others tied the knot in private weddings attended by family members and close associates.

2Baba and Natasha, Davido and Chioma, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are among the celebrities who got married in 2025. Credit: official2baba/temiotedola/chefchi

The hashtags, glamorous as well as the locations where some of the weddings took place, made them stand out.

Irrespective of the wedding that went down, it was a memorable moment watching couples say the marriage vows, "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part," as they bid farewell to singlehood.

In this article, Legit.ng lists the top Nigerian celebrity weddings in no particular order that dominated the headlines in 2025.

1. Chivido2024 transforms into ChividoMiami

Afrobeats star Davido and his longtime partner Chioma returned in 2025 with a luxurious white wedding in Miami, USA, on August 9.

The event, with opulent decor and attended by top-tier guests, made waves online for days, making it one of the most high-profile weddings of the year. The wedding, which reportedly cost over $3.7 million, made it to international magazine, Vogue.

Recall that the duo first got engaged in 2019. The couple suffered a major personal tragedy when their first son, Ifeanyi, passed away in 2022.

In March 2023, Davido revealed that he and Chioma were legally married. They later welcomed a set of twins in the US in October 2023. Their traditional wedding took place in Lagos in 2024.

2. Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola's intercontinental weddings

This year Nigerians saw what an 'old money' wedding looks like as the Otedolas, one of the country's richest families, threw three different weddings across three different continents for their youngest daughter and actress, Temi Otedola.

Afropop singer Mr. Eazi was the groom who walked down the aisle with billionaire businessman Femi Otedola's daughter.

Their three-part weddings included a civil wedding in Monaco in May, coinciding with the same day as Mr. Eazi’s late mum’s birthday.

A traditional Yoruba wedding in Dubai in July and a classy church wedding in Iceland in August at Hallgrímskirkja Church.

The events, marked by high-fashion outfits and breathtaking destinations, were attended by prominent figures like billionaire Aliko Dangote, John Legend, King Sunny Ade, and Broda Shaggi, among others.

Like Davido and Chioma, the couple’s love story also made it to Vogue Wedding magazine.

Recall that Mr Eazi and Temi first met in 2017 at the Tate Club, where the singer came to watch her elder sister Ifeoluwa (DJ Cuppy) DJ.

3. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's JP2025

This was a pan-African celebration, building a bridge between Nigeria, a West African country, and Tanzania, on the eastern part of the continent.

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, were among the popular faces in the entertainment industry who got married this year.

The couple’s Nikkah ceremony took place in Tanzania in early 2025, followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos and a white wedding in Lagos, both in April.

Their final reception was held in Tanzania on May 28, wrapping up a deeply cultural and star-studded event. In August, Priscilla and Juma welcomed their first child, Rakeem, in Canada.

Priscilla Ojo married Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in 2025. Credit: itspriscy

4. Shawn Faqua and wife’s train wedding

The Nollywood actor and his wife, Dr. Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe, took a different route regarding the venue of their wedding.

In October, Shawn and his wife made headlines with what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s first train wedding as they exchanged their vows aboard a moving train.

Their white wedding took place on a moving train onboard the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway, which was also celebrated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), describing it as a “lovebird to locomotive” moment.

That it is reportedly the first-ever train wedding in Nigeria makes it historic and even more spectacular.

5. African Queen star 2Baba remarries

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, tied the knot with his new wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Abuja on July 25.

Although the event was attended by close family members, photos from the occasion shared on social media captured the couple adorned in rich traditional attire.

2Baba and Natasha's relationship first came to public attention after he confirmed his separation from his estranged wife, actress Annie Macaulay Idibia, in January.

In late November, reports broke out that the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

6. Eve Esin & Suleman Mohammed's LoveFoundMe25

The actress and producer tied the knot with her husband, Suleman Mohammed, in her 40s. The vibrant, culturally rich traditional wedding took place in Akwa Ibom state on October 18, 2025.

The wedding, themed #LoveFoundMe25, saw Eve celebrate her heritage with coral beads, an Efik-style headpiece, and traditional regalia.

Eve Esin and her husband at their wedding in 2025. Credit: eveesin

Source: Instagram

7. Deacon Famous marries Ghanaian lover

Nigerian content creator and comedian Deacon Famous also made it to the spotlight in 2025 with his wedding to his Ghanaian lover, Mawusi Faith, in a colourful traditional ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on February 7, 2025.

The event was attended by Nigerian celebrities such as singer Moses Bliss, content creator Brain Jotter, and veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu.

Deacon Famous ties the knot in Ghana. Credit: deaconfamous

8. Ruby Orjiakor & Moc Madu's ASAONWA2025

The Nollywood couple had their wedding in Imo state on May 31, 2025, themed #ASAONWA2025.

It was a traditional ceremony full of cultural richness and was attended by popular faces in the movie industry.

