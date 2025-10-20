The federal government has celebrated Nigerian couples who chose the Nigerian Rail facility to host their wedding reception

According to the government, the creativity behind the event is commendable as they made their love vow in the locomotive

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has celebrated the first-ever wedding on a moving train in Nigeria. The locomotive vow was the wedding of Nigerian actor, Shawn Faqua, which took place on a government owned moving train.

In its reaction to the locomotive vow, the government described the development as remarkable and historic event in Nigeria. Sharing the viral clip, the NRC praised the creativity behind the event on its official social media handle on Monday, October 20.

The NRC maintained that the ceremony was a testament to the fact that the "journey can be just as beautiful as the destination." Since the administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, the NRC has taken a new face with modern construction of new rail lines.

Nigerians reaction on wedding on train

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Enitan asked the government to add tourist cabin to the system:

"Very good innovation. The railway corporation should add new tourist cabins with large windows for sight seeing,open up the old standard gauge route and create experiences from lagos to maiduguri and port Harcourt old routes for tourism."

Adisa Olawale also make demand for a pre-wedding photo shoot:

"Me Rhufayyiii Arize will also like to shoot his prewedding video at one of your train stations, Will his request be granted? @DrKayodeOpeifa. Speaking as a concerned Nigerian."

Perestroika makes a complain:

"This is beautiful love it. But NRC. We are tired of getting to the train station and told ticket is finished because the train is all occupied. Attach more trains like it's obtainable elsewhere when there's much customers."

Tanwinjin mocks critics of the federal government:

"The same badly raised kids that have said terrible things about the railway are here doing awnnn awnnn. May God touch your hearts and great things keep happening in the country. Congratulations to the couple and thank you for choosing the government’s infrastructure to celebrate your joyful day."

Jide Flash asked the NRC to change its logo:

"Now please change your Logo to reflect the New Era of innovation and modernization."

See the video of the couple here:

