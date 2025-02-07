Videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Prisclla's Islamic wedding to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux have emerged online

One of the videos showed Iyabo Ojo dressed in Muslim attire as she beamed with smiles like a proud mother

Social media influencer Enioluwa Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife were also spotted

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo as her daughter and second child Priscilla Ojo finally tied the knot with her man and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania.

The event which took place on Friday, February 7 was graced by the likes of Social media influencer Enioluwa Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo left Nigeria alongside Enioluwa a few days ago where she linked up with her in-laws.

The Queen Mother as she is also called by her fans was received by her daughter, Priscy, amid dance and merriment.

In September 2024, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo confirmed Priscilla's engagement to the Tanzanian singer after pictures and videos of the lovebirds trended on social media, sparking speculations on whether it might be a publicity stunt.

Iyabo Ojo had also hinted the wedding would be taking place at different venues both in Tanzanian and Nigeria.

The Islamic wedding seems to be the first as Nigerians fans and followers of the Nollywood actress' anticipate when the ceremony will also take place in the country.

Below is a picture of Priscilla Ojo and her man Juma Jux at their Islamic wedding:

Below is a picture of Iyabo Ojo beaming with smiles at her daughter's Islamic wedding:

Watch video of Priscilla Ojo's husband and his friends in Islamic attire at his wedding below:

Video of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and wife at Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding:

