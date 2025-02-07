First pics from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux Islamic wedding ceremony in Tanzania
- Videos from Iyabo Ojo's daughter Prisclla's Islamic wedding to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux have emerged online
- One of the videos showed Iyabo Ojo dressed in Muslim attire as she beamed with smiles like a proud mother
- Social media influencer Enioluwa Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife were also spotted
It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo as her daughter and second child Priscilla Ojo finally tied the knot with her man and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania.
The event which took place on Friday, February 7 was graced by the likes of Social media influencer Enioluwa Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo left Nigeria alongside Enioluwa a few days ago where she linked up with her in-laws.
The Queen Mother as she is also called by her fans was received by her daughter, Priscy, amid dance and merriment.
In September 2024, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo confirmed Priscilla's engagement to the Tanzanian singer after pictures and videos of the lovebirds trended on social media, sparking speculations on whether it might be a publicity stunt.
Iyabo Ojo had also hinted the wedding would be taking place at different venues both in Tanzanian and Nigeria.
The Islamic wedding seems to be the first as Nigerians fans and followers of the Nollywood actress' anticipate when the ceremony will also take place in the country.
Below is a picture of Priscilla Ojo and her man Juma Jux at their Islamic wedding:
Below is a picture of Iyabo Ojo beaming with smiles at her daughter's Islamic wedding:
Watch video of Priscilla Ojo's husband and his friends in Islamic attire at his wedding below:
Video of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and wife at Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding:
Iyabo Ojo deeply prays for Juma Jux & Priscy's home ahead of their wedding in video: "Lovely family"
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng