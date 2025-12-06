Nigerian entrepreneur Olakunle Churchill has once again captured the spotlight, this time with his latest acquisition

The social media post, where Churchill proudly showcased his new purchase, quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans and celebrities alike

Many Nigerian celebrities flooded the comments section, expressing admiration, surprise, and even playful envy at Churchill’s new possession

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, is subtly challenging Nigerian celebrities with his new Hermès bag.

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband shared videos and photographs on Instagram of him wearing a new Hermès bag and shoes.

In his description, he stated that he wore them for a quick meeting. Celebrities reacted to the post, as they admired his lavish ensemble.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh’s traditional wedding to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, has surfaced online, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens

The footage, which began circulating on social media on August 19, 2025, showed moments from the modest Igbo traditional wedding held in 2015.

Tonto Dikeh, dressed in vibrant cultural attire, appeared excited as she danced joyfully around Churchill, who seemed reluctant and uninterested in participating.

The video triggered a wave of reactions online as many questioned the authenticity of the couple’s bond at the time.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Olakunle Churchill incurred the wrath of some of his countrymen following recent getaway with his family.

In a new series of videos that made the rounds online, the philanthropist was seen with his second wife Rosaline Meurer and their children as they arrived at the popular fairytale tourist site Disneyland.

The couple and their children looked ravishing in their stunning outfits as they wheeled their luggage into the lavishly decorated resort.

Further into the video, Churchill displayed a long receipt detailing the couple of items he and his family had purchased in the foreign location, which people online found distasteful considering his societal status.

Olakunle Churchill trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cubana_chiefpriest said:

"E Dollar Dey your hand."

babarex0 said:

"Baba make dem share update o 😂😂😂😂."

specialspesh said:

"Inspector 🕵🏾‍♂️ Gadget way."

coolrollziggy said:

"Childish."

eniola_badmus said:

"Baba where you dey go? Edira of London…..London Bulley."

sandyvictorosazee said:

"What is the meaning of all this??"

iyanuoluwa_adebola said:

"No be the type of bag chioma gift Davido as birthday gift be this."

funky1040 said:

"My Boss My Chairman 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

hope_nnamso said:

"Baba and fashion na 5&6👏 very demure very mindful."

How Olakunle Churchill celebrated Tonto Dikeh's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh, on his ninth birthday.

The celebrant turned nine on February 17, 2025, and his mother, Tonto, led the charge by posting photos from his birthday party on her official Instagram page.

Shortly after, Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, followed suit by also posting a photo from King Andre’s birthday party on his Instagram page. The businessman and philanthropist expressed how proud he was of his son’s growth. Churchill also showered prayers on the birthday boy while reiterating his love for him.

