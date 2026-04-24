A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, as she shared her experience

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Innocent Emmanuella Ifeoma, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A 2026 UTME candidate feels heartbroken over her JAMB result and posts a screenshot of her scores. Photo: @gnfelaar

Source: TikTok

2026 UTME: Heartbroken lady post JAMB result

Identified as @gnfelaar on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 35 in English, 39 in Biology, 41 in Physics and 43 in Chemistry, making a total score of 158.

See screenshot of her result below:

A science student laments after seeing her 2026 UTME score. Photo: @gnfelaar

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok post, the young lady said it was not the score she wanted, as she shared how disappointed she was with her result.

She said:

"Not the result I prayed for, but life goes on. All my effort, sleepless night, starving, paying airtel loans, covering of syllable, transportation for lessons, hotel bills, feeding, tp to the center, reading every things in the past question. All were waisted effort, I just hate myself rn I am so ashamed to look at my parents face. Ohh God why me ehhh."

In the comments, she added:

"Guys the most annoying part is that they took me to a center that is very far, i had to lodge an hotel room, feeding, transportation, lesson fee. E nor easy to just forget like sha buh anyhow I go still enter that uni. Inshalla."

See her TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail young lady's JAMB result

mercytessy said:

"I uninstalled Tiktok for months guy. I wrote on the 18th. the system is faulty. because I know my questions were cheap. I was literally smiling answering my questions. but my results baffled me."

P said:

"I had to travel to my center, read for 2 month study did everything i should hv done buhhhh all my effort didn't see a good result. hv not been my self since Monday."

leeking583 said:

"Me wey be say I get 210 last year I been no accept am this year I get 170."

only1mekino said:

"How you go read finish still get 158 over 400. Even if I no read write Jamb, I go reach atleast 180."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng