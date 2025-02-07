Media personality Deacon Famous is currently in Ghana and is set to marry his boo, Mawusi Faith, in a lavish traditional wedding

He posted his celebrity friends who have landed in the West African nation to support him including Moses Bliss, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Etinosa, among others

Deacon Famous was in a celebration mood as he wore a Ghanaian traditional outfit and other moments from his wedding were shared online

The traditional wedding of Nigerian actor Udaya Chidiebere Awesome, also known as Deacon Famous, has made the news as he tied the nuptial knot with his Ghanaian bride, Mawusi Faith.

He wore a Ghanian kente wrapper across his shoulder with the assistance of a man. The groom combined it with a headpiece and slippers. He displayed different angles of his outfit as he prepared to marry his bride.

Moses Bliss, others grace Deacon Famous' wedding

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss arrived in Ghana to support his friend as he got married traditionally. The groom was present to welcome him.

Nollywood actress and content creator Etinosa Idemudia was also present to witness the glamorous occasion.

Skit maker Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, was also sighted at the airport as Deacon Famous welcomed him to Ghana for his wedding.

Fans of Deacon Famous congratulated him and dropped different comments about his special occasion.

Watch Deacon Famous' traditional outfit below:

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu was present and led the presentation of the beautifully decorated gifts (bride price) to the bride's family in the video shared by filmmaker Stanley Nwoke, aka Stanley Ontop.

Ngozi Ezeonu and others with gifts in the video below:

Brain Jotter in Ghana for Deacon Famous' wedding:

Etinosa and others land in Ghana. The video is below:

Reactions as Deacon Famous weds traditionally

Check out some of the reactions as Deacon Famous gets married to his Ghanaian bride below:

@lovelychioma commented:

"So na Ghana ikpu dey reign now what happened to our naija ladies na wa oooo… He isn’t even proudly Igbo Ikegwuru."

@jnkhairs reacted:

"Why dress in Ghanian attire when you are an Igbo man. Abi na part of their traditional rights?"

@jenny_oma3 said:

"No be peplon top that other man wear so. Una congratulations o."

@xmando3685 noted:

"Why Nigeria men nor dey gree marry Nigeria women again? Wetin happen? Abi make I go ask my grandfather?"

@mhiz_oluchi reacted:

"Congratulations to them, but I thought he would marry Ada."

@mawuse_ese reacted:

"This is our beautiful culture. Volta region in Ghana so beautiful."

@ifeoma_favour_ commented:

"Congratulations to them. God bless their marriage. Amen."

@itam_josephine reacted:

"Mummy looking soooo cute."

@lucynneomaofficial said:

"Congratulations @deacon_famous."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deacon Famous had explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss.

He said that Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

Famous stated that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

