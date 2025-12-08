Videos from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 62nd birthday party have emerged on social media

A clip circulating on social media showed how the popular cleric made a grand entrance at the event

Another video showing his outfit, a royal robe and crown, has also generated buzz online

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Chris Oyakhilome recently made waves on social media platforms across the country over how his birthday was celebrated.

Pastor Chris, who is the founder of LoveWorld International, also known as Christ Embassy, turned 62 on December 8.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome wears crown like a king. Credit: loveworldevents/pastorchris

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos circulating online, the cleric was captured wearing a crown and a royal robe as he made a grand entrance to his party in a chariot.

Another video showed the audience at the event showing their excitement as he arrived.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome caused heated conversations among Nigerian Christians, especially on the topic of tithing.

There had been divergent opinions on the principle of tithing in the church, with media personality, Daddy Freeze, vehemently rejecting it, saying it was not biblical.

However, in the video, the Christ Embassy general overseer claimed that the tithe was not to be used for charity, helping the poor, or even assisting a struggling grandmother.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome marks 62nd birthday in style. Credit: chrisoyakhilome

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Pastor Chris Oyakhilome arrived at his birthday party is shown below:

Another video from the cleric's party is shown below:

Comments on videos from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's party

The viral videos have sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many condemned the cleric's outfit and the way he was celebrated, others defended him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

TheSleemKing said:

"Them don dey call am king, na small small next few birthday na god them go call am."

Abills said:

This is not the same Pastor Chris I fell in love with on TV back in those days. So many things to say, but hmmmm! One of the things I wondered at when I was in this fold was why bloody African men would do their hair like white men? You want to be a different race so bad and it makes you look pitiable."

DralliSamuel commented:

"This is idol worshipping No man who represent Christ should be treated this way Most Christians don't know difference between honour and idolatry."

fadegun wrote:

"Pastor Chris is now king???? What exactly is happening in the Christian world??? God, please come fast!!!"

Edenlife9 said:

"If we are going with what Christ has made us, I’d prefer that all the entourage and invitees wore their royal regalia and crowns. This’ll depict the biblical position more explicitly. There should be no body-guards, angels and royal-servants/advisers."

tunmishe_ reacted:

"Omo! LMAOO WHAT IS ALL THIS?"

Victor Iphie wrote:

"Calling a pastor “king” may sound nice, but it shows how easily respect can turn into idol worship. There’s nothing wrong with appreciation, the problem starts when respect slowly becomes worship."

What Pastor Chris said about gospel singers

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reacted to the online controversy going on in the Christian music sector.

He argued that no one has cheated the church more than the music industry.

This was after Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus trended online after they shared differing opinions about gospel singers charging for their ministrations.

Source: Legit.ng