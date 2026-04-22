The Inspector-General of Police made a U-turn in court on Tuesday, withdrawing all charges against Angela Okorie

Their lawyer revealed that Mercy Johnson and Angela have resolved their differences outside the courtroom

After being admitted to a multi-million naira bail earlier this year, Angela Okorie is now a free woman, no longer facing the threat of imprisonment

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has been discharged by the Federal High Court in Abuja after a defamation case filed against her by the police was struck out.

Justice Emeka Nwite ordered the actress' discharge on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the charge by the prosecution, reports NAN.

It brought an end to the legal battle that stemmed from allegations of cyberbullying involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

The Inspector-General of Police withdraws all charges against Angela Okorie. Photos: Angela Okorie/Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

According to PM News, the case took an unexpected turn when counsel for the police, Victor Okoye, informed the court of the decision to discontinue the matter.

According to the prosecution, the withdrawal was based on directives from the office of the Inspector-General of Police after parties reportedly resolved their dispute.

Okoye told the court that the application to withdraw the charge was made pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The defence counsel, Emerie Onyemelukwe, did not oppose the request.

Following the application, Justice Nwite discharged Okorie and struck out the charge, effectively ending the case.

Okorie had been arraigned on allegations bordering on cyberstalking and defamation after she was arrested in January 20126.

She was accused of conspiring with one Ifeoma Mbonu, said to be at large, to publish posts on Instagram and TikTok targeting Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

The amended charge alleged that the posts described the actress as a “demon,” a claim that formed the basis of the defamation complaint.

The matter escalated into a legal dispute, with the Inspector-General of Police filing charges against Okorie.

Earlier in January, the court admitted the actress to bail in the sum of ₦5 million after her re-arraignment on a seven-count charge linked to cybercrime allegations.

Angela Okorie apologises to Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Okorie tendered a public apology to Mercy Johnson after regaining freedom from Suleja Prison on bail.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she expressed regret over her past actions and explained that she wanted to make peace and move forward without conflict.

Okorie admitted that gossip and unfounded rumours had caused misunderstandings between her and Mercy during their rise in Nollywood.

Angela Okorie apologised to Mercy Johnson over her comments. Credit: Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

TikToker apologises to Mercy Johnson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss publicly apologised to Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family after the withdrawal of a defamation case.

The apology came on January 19, 2026, two days after she was freed from police custody. Eddie Bliss admitted that she reposted unverified information from a blog without checking its authenticity, which caused distress to Mercy Johnson's family.

In a video message, she expressed regret and thanked Mercy Johnson for dropping the charges despite the harm caused.

Source: Legit.ng