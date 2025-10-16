Actress Eve Esin is set to join the list of Nigerian movie stars who are married, as she recently dropped an exciting update online

Details about actress Eve Esin's wedding, which is set to take place in Akwa Ibom, have also emerged online

The exciting report of Eve Esin tying the knot has seen congratulatory messages pouring in from many of her colleagues

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Nollywood actress Eve Esin as she prepares to tie the knot with her man on Saturday, October 18, in Akwa Ibom state.

Eve hinted at her marriage after she dropped her wedding hashtag as 'Lovefoundme2025' on her official Instagram page.

"I declare the week open in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, Amen. I submit all to you, dear God. Take control," she added in a caption.

Nollywood filmmaker and blogger Stanley Ontop also confirmed Eve was set to walk down the aisle as he congratulated her in a message via his page.

"Congratulations my darling friend @eveesin. Your home is blessed. All roads lead to Akwa Ibom. I am happy for you, gurl. Marriage na water," Stanley Ontop wrote.

Actress Mary Uche, who couldn’t contain her joy on social media, also shared her excitement ahead of Eve Esin's wedding as she wrote,

"Let the countdown begin ooo. I no keep calm again joor, keep calm for what? 18th is the code. God did it. Congratulations again RM."

She also mentioned that even if she couldn't be there physically, she would be present "in spirit, no shaking."

Below is a video showing preparation for Eve Esin's wedding:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Eve Esin

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from Nollywood stars, including Ini Edo and Peggy Ovire, among others. Read the comments below:

Peggy Ovire wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

Ini Edo commented:

"Congratulation sis."

medlinboss said:

"God is too faithful to fail indeed in his time he makes all things beautiful 🙏it’s about to go down."

queenwokoma commented:

"Yassss We’re Ready!! A huge congratulations to you maamiii"

adaezeeluke wrote:

"Your joy shall be permanent Uyo shall we issa about to reign doings."

godwin.akadu said:

"If there is Any Celebrity I usually include in my daily Prayer for Marital Settlement is Eve Esin. God only you can do this. All Glory , Honour and Adoration return unto you alone.. Congratulations Sis Eve. U will Marry one's and marry Right. I Tap into this your Testimony I'm supper Happy for you Sis

God can not be mocked."

austinfaani wrote:

"Oh My Koko… Congratulations Eve… Your home is blessed.Let the wedding bells ring loud!!!"

