A viral video captured actress Funmiade Bank Anthony aggressively confronting and beating up actor Uche Maduagwu in a public space in Lagos, as bystanders intervened

The messy public fight happened just hours after the actress served the controversial actor a massive ₦100m lawsuit over some damaging allegations he recently made about her colleagues

Social media users reacted to the chaotic scene, with some cheering the actress while others strongly suspect the entire physical confrontation is just another planned stunt for attention

A viral video has captured the moment Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funmiade Bank Anthony publicly attacked actor Uche Maduagwu in Lagos, creating a chaotic scene after beating and splashing water on him.

As seen in the clip, onlookers quickly intervened when the situation escalated, with some men joining the actress to assault Uche Maduagwu as he attempted to retaliate, while others desperately tried to separate the warring pair to restore order.

A messy public fight breaks out as actress Funmi Bank confronts Uche Maduagwu over his alleged false Instagram claims about her. Photo: iambankanthony/linda/uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

During the intense physical confrontation, the furious actress repeatedly yelled at her colleague, loudly declaring, "You are mad", implying that he had lost his senses.

Watch the video of actress Funmi Bank and actor Uche Maduagwu fighting in public below:

While the immediate cause of the public brawl is unknown as of the time of writing this report, it erupted hours after actress Funmi Bank served Uche Maduagwu a massive lawsuit.

In a legal document dated 21 April 2026, her solicitors issued a formal demand seeking ₦100 million in damages over defamatory Instagram statements where he accused the actress of causing Funke Akindele to snub Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo's The Return of Arinzo movie premiere.

Describing the allegations as malicious and false, Funmi Bank's lawyers gave the actor seven days to retract the publication, issue a prominent apology, provide a written undertaking, and halt further remarks, or face legal proceedings and injunctions.

When sharing the official lawsuit document online about thirteen hours prior to the physical altercation, the actress tagged Uche, explaining that she prefers letting her actions do the talking and promised a judicial showdown.

"@uchemaduagwu I’ll see you in court. I’m a woman of few words. Action speaks louder than voice. See you in court."

Check out the legal document below:

Nigerians react to the fight between the movie stars

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@achamskaboss:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Fumo Lala that's my home gurl ...my blood ..you do any how you see anyhow. Uche get better luck say we no complete 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. I love you gurl @iambankanthony”

@mumcymj:

“Na this confrontation me i dey like”

@dalat_hairline:

“This one sweet me for body? Make them beat the werey well well😂😂😂”

@simplyaltine:

“lol why does this feel familiar, like the Uche and Jim Iyke stunt of years back. same script”

@_soburaah:

“I like as she help us beat the werey😂😂😂Very cutesy,Very straightforward 😂”

@hardey_nike_111:

“Same way one actor did that time 😒 only for us to later find out it was planned 😒😒”

@mofeduncan:

“😂😂😂😂😂 This guy needs award for the most beat up guy on social media.”

Uche Maduagwu berates Sophia Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Maduagwu weighed in on the joint custody battle between Davido and Sophia Momodu.

The actor released a video advising the Momodu family to find a husband for Sophia so she could leave the singer alone.

He praised Davido for doing the right thing for his daughter and predicted that history would be kind to the music star.

Source: Legit.ng