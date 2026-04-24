President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has questioned why President Bola Tinubu has kept borrowing even after removing the controversial fuel subsidy.

Sanusi, who endorsed the removal of the fuel subsidy, stated that it was the only way out for the country because Nigeria was using all its revenue to service debt. He therefore insisted that people should see the impact of the removal of the subsidy on project implementation and not borrowing.

Muhammadu Sanusi questions borrowing by President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on his inauguration day on May 29, 2023, leading to the immediate increase in the price of fuel and cost of living in the country. The federal government has initiated several interventions, including an increase in the minimum wage.

The Emir, who was a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has been a major critic of the government and its economic policy.

Nigerians react as Sanusi drags Tinubu

His latest remark has, however, started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Umeh questioned where the money borrowed is being used for:

"Like, where is this money going to? A major burden was removed in the subsidy, so it should not be borrowed in any circumstances. But the important question still remains….the money borrowed, where is it going?"

Enigma criticised Tinubu's administration:

"Here’s a rewritten version: Even while presumably eyeing a second term, Tinubu has led the country this way. One can only imagine how a re-elected Tinubu would govern with absolutely nothing to lose. We could witness new global records in incompetence, corruption, and outright theft."

Nigerians react as Emir of Kano criticises President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Cletus Chinanu alleged that most of the ongoing projects have been abandoned:

"Is as simple as ABC. Borrowing for the election. Do you notice that the economy is at a standstill now? Nothing is working. The majority of the projects in Abuja have been suspended, maybe because contractors have not been paid. By the time APC is true, citizens will own 1m each."

Sadique questioned the projects that the borrowed money is being used for:

"Can you imagine. He's just borrowing more than the previous administration, despite them not having all the revenue streams that they have today. The question is, what are they doing with the money?"

Giddy expected the government to have more in savings rather than borrowing:

"Facts. Since he stopped paying it, I believe he should have saved a significant amount of money that was previously meant for the subsidy."

You can read more comments on X here:

Nigerians react as Sanusi visits Aisha Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano's 10th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II's visit to the family of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late president, shared the pictures of the Emir's visit to Buhari's residence on Tuesday, August 5.

Some Nigerians took to the comment section of Ahmad's post and started asking questions about the real Emir of Kano between Sanusi and embattled Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Source: Legit.ng