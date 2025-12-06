Victor Osimhen and his siblings grew up in the slums of Lagos, exposing them to the struggles of poverty at a tender age

His sister, Blessing, has recounted how they faced the battle for survival, selling oranges and sachet water to feed themselves

She recalled the day their landlord removed the roof of their apartment, as their dad was unable to renew the rent

Victor Osimhen's older sister, Blessing, has recounted how the family survived hardship while living in the Olusosun area of Ojota in Lagos.

It is a peculiar story for the striker who moved from grass to grace, becoming one of the most sought-after strikers in world football today.

Osimhen was five years old when his mother passed away, leaving their father to care for him and his five other siblings.

Victor Osimhen's sister, Blessing, disclosed how their landlord removed their roof over unpaid rent.

It was a true battle for survival in the Ojota suburb, notable for a massive dump site, waste pickers and extreme urban poverty.

Speaking via a YouTube Channel, Smallie, on the topic - 'Victor: The Rise of Osimhen', Blessing explained that she hawked oranges alongside her brother.

Blessing Osimhen said:

"We both hawked oranges. My sister will go to the market and get oranges for us to go and sell. There was no family to intervene. There was no family to support. Only the seven of us, living in one room, sleeping in one room.

"We will go to Owena at Ojota, we will go there, we will sell pure (sachet) water. Whatever money Victor is making, when we get home everyone will split it."

Their father, who worked as a factory worker, later lost his job and then passed away in 2020; although he lived to see Osimhen's early successes in professional football.

Blessing narrated how their landlord stripped their apartment of its roof before they moved elsewhere. She continued:

"They removed our roof when we didn't have money to pay rent. Our landlord removed our roof, and my father was inside.

"He never knew we (children) had packed out of the place. Then he opened the roof, and it was raining, then my father said I know you (landlord) will pray for my downfall.

"That was when we moved to Ogba. The only person that was bringing encouragement to my brother was the landlord's son. That is the only person I know that actually supported my brother till the very end, even till this moment."

Osimhen recounts childhood days

Shortly before Galatasaray's Champions League clash against Ajax, Osimhen recounted his growing-up days. He told UEFA TV:

“I came from a very poor background. I'm the lastborn of seven. I lost my mum at a very young age, and my father passed on in 2020,” he said.

“Before I rose to fame, before I became someone important in life, my childhood was really tough because, as a young lad, I had to try to live for myself, to try to help my siblings also in raising money at that time and to make sure that we all came together to help our father after his wife passed away.”

Victor Osimhen, who grew up in the slums of Lagos, is now one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

