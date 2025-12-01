Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife, Natasha, celebrated a very special moment in their lives

Recall that the lovebirds recently welcomed their first child together as they shared the good news online

Overjoyed by the new addition to their family, Natasha took to social media to share her admiration for her husband

Natasha Osawaru Idibia, the wife of music icon 2baba, praised him after welcoming their first child.

Legit.ng reported last month that the couple had welcomed their first child.

Natasha hails 2Baba as the finest dad after they welcome their first child together.



The newborn's gender remains unknown, as the couple has been teasing social media users about it.

Natasha posted a video of them on Instagram and declared him the best father alive.

“The finest dad alive!!” she wrote.

2baba receives heartfelt tribute from wife Natasha after baby's arrival.



Legit.ng earlier reported that caused a buzz on social media with her vow and prayer about their marriage.

Natasha, who reportedly welcomed a baby with the singer, marking their first together, on Wednesday, November 26, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her and 2Baba sharing a kiss during her recent birthday celebration.

The highlight was, however, the caption the lawmaker included on the picture as she handed their union into God's hands. She also vowed to love 2Baba forever.

"I will love you forever. I put our union in God's hands," she wrote in the caption.

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba and his wife were among the popular faces captured at the event.

The music star and his wife stole the spotlight with their arrival, as they were happily welcomed by the guests, with some exchanging pleasantries with the couple.

A video also showed the moment 2Baba and Natasha joined Yvonne on stage, alongside others, to cut a cake.

Recall that the Nollywood actress was one of the three vixens who featured in 2Baba’s hit song African Queen, released in 2004.

The couple’s appearance at the event came days after reports emerged that they had welcomed their first child together.

The Nigerian music star married the Edo state legislator in a secret ceremony.

Although the ceremony was private, photographs and videos from the event appeared on social media on Thursday, depicting the couple in regal traditional garb.

2baba wore a white short-sleeved native shirt with gray embroidery, paired with a white wrapping knotted around his waist.

He accessorised with coral beads around his neck and wrists, white shoes, dark sunglasses, and a beaded staff.

Natasha wore a crimson off-the-shoulder dress with a traditional Edo 'okuku' crown made of coral beads on her head.

She also wore coral beads around her neck, shoulders, and arms, which reflected her ethnic background.

2Baba celebrates Natasha on birthday

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba, on Friday, November 13, celebrated his wife, Natasha Osawaru's birthday.

He penned a heartwarming message to his wife, detailing how she had brought him peace and happiness.

Natasha's birthday came after his estranged wife and actress Annie Macaulay, embraced a new era as she turned 41 on Thursday, November 13.

