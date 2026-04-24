Gunmen have murdered five, including a traditional ruler, in Benue State's Agatu Local Government Area

The assailants reportedly spent about 20 minutes attacking the traditional ruler’s residence before fleeing

Local officials confirmed the deadly incident, while the Benue State police command claimed ignorance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Makurdi, Benue State - Gunmen have killed five people, including a traditional ruler, his wife, son and two others, in Olegabulu community in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to The Punch in a report on Friday, April 24, the incident occurred on Thursday night, April 23, when the assailants stormed the community around 8 pm.

Gunmen kill a traditional ruler, his family members, and others in Agatu community, Benue State, as security agencies struggle to contain rising crime. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Fresh Benue attack costs lives

The Nigerian Tribune also noted the unfortunate incident.

A local source from the community disclosed that four persons who rode on two motorcycles entered the residence of the traditional ruler and shot him and two members of his family.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said:

“The assailants were not Fulani because, at the time they alighted from their motorcycles, they exchanged pleasantries with people around in our dialect.

“So, nobody envisaged they were enemies, but as soon as they entered the traditional ruler’s house and opened fire, everyone scampered for safety."

The source added:

“The assailants operated for almost 20 minutes. After attacking the traditional ruler’s residence, they moved to the next house and killed two people.

“One other person sustained injuries before they fled.”

Benue public official confirms deadly attack

In the same vein, Melvin Ejeh, the chairman of the local government, confirmed the incident.

According to Ejeh, five people were killed, and one person was injured. The public official added that police officers in the area had visited the scene.

Ejeh stated:

“It’s true the incident happened. Five people were killed and one person was injured during the attack."

Police spokesperson in Benue State, DSP Udeme Edet, says she is yet to receive a report on the reported killings in Agatu. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police feign ignorance of latest Benue attack

Meanwhile, when contacted, Udeme Edet, the spokesperson of the Benue State police command, said she was yet to receive the report.

Legit.ng reports that in the northcentral region, attacks are common as local herders, mostly Muslim ethnic Fulani, and farmers, many of whom are Christian, clash over the limited access to land and water.

Earlier in April, gunmen attacked a passenger bus in Benue, abducting some students on their way to university examinations.

The students and other passengers were abducted along the Otukpo-Makurdi highway, Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia said in a statement.

The governor did not specify how many were taken, but local media said 15 passengers were on board.

Subsequently, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the state confirmed the rescue of all the passengers. According to the Command, the victims were freed during a coordinated operation involving multiple security agencies, with suspects connected to the incident now in custody.

Separately, on Friday, April 24, gunmen attacked Ra Kung village in Ropp District of Barkin LGA of Plateau State, injuring one person and destroying over 15 hectares of farmland.

Confirming the development, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, through its national spokersperson, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the development to journalists in Jos on Friday, April 24.

The association said the attackers invaded the community at about 1:00 a.m on Friday, April 24.

Read more Benue news:

Bandits strike in Kwande, Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Benue confirmed the killing of a mobile officer and four civilians by gunmen known locally as bandits at Abande, Kwande local government.

Udeme confirmed the killings in a statement, disclosing that the Divisional Police Officer in Jato-Aka, Kwande LGA, received information that suspected armed bandits had attacked police personnel stationed at Abande community, as well as residents of the area.

Source: Legit.ng