Bishop Oyedepo recounted how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving his phone number to his abductors

The cleric stated that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent

He shared a testimony of his "daughter" who escaped captivity after boldly declaring her release time based on her father's authority

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has shared a message during a church service, advising members to give abductors his phone number if they are kidnapped.

The cleric made the remark while recounting past incidents involving members of his ministry who were allegedly abducted.

A video of the sermon has since circulated widely online.

Bishop Oyedepo recounts how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving the his phone number to his abductors. Photos: Bishop Oyedepo.

Source: Instagram

Speaking before the congregation, Oyedepo narrated how he once intervened spiritually when a pastor connected to his church was kidnapped.

According to him, he instructed that his phone number be handed to the abductors, accompanied by a warning.

“One time one of our pastor was carried by kidnappers, I said give them the phone and told them in 24 hours if you don’t check him out you are dead. The place was vibrating on a spot and he was released,” he said.

The bishop, who recently released a message to bandits, added that he remains confident in his spiritual authority, urging members not to panic in similar situations.

“If anybody picks you, give them my number. If he is not cut down then I am not God sent,” he stated.

Oyedepo also narrated another incident involving a woman he described as his daughter in the faith.

According to him, she was allegedly abducted but told her captors that her release had already been declared.

“Another time one of those my daughter was captured somewhere and she told them my father said I am getting out of here latest 7am. And I didn’t even speak with them, that was how they started cutting themselves and told her to start going,” he said.

The cleric used the testimonies to encourage Christians to remain fearless despite growing concerns about insecurity.

Oyedepo stressed that believers should not allow fear to dominate their lives, adding that faith provides protection.

He urged members of his congregation to resist intimidation and hold firmly to their beliefs, saying Christians are “raised far above the devil.”

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Bishop Oyedepo's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@NigIsland stated:

"This kind of statement is dangerous because it gives people a false sense of security. Kidnapping is a serious crime carried out by real criminals, not something that can be stopped by a phone call or a command. Telling people to rely on one pastor instead of proper authorities can put lives at risk. In a real situation, the right step is to contact law enforcement, not depend on claims that have"

@AYINDEJIDE noted:

"But why are you moving about with large security guards?"

Bishop Oyedepo says that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent. Photos: Bishop Oyedepo.

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo’s teaching on tithe ignites debate online

Legit.ng earleir reported that a new teaching on tithing by Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms.

He suggested that some believers may never fully understand the spiritual significance of tithing, likening it to the biblical examples of Abraham and Lazarus.

Source: Legit.ng