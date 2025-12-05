AFCON 2025 has continued to generate talking points, with the competition starting in Morocco on December 21

Several players, who ply their trade abroad, will head to the continental showpiece, representing their respective nations

Former Turkish striker Hassan Sas has blasted the competition, saying European clubs are complaining due to a lack of quality

Turkish legend Hasan Sas has categorically stated that the African Cup of Nations lack quality, claiming European clubs are complaining.

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has mandated that respective clubs in Europe should release players a week before the tournament.

The 35th edition of the African spectacle will kick off in Morocco on December 21 and will run through to January 18, the day of the final.

Several European clubs will be affected as players from Africa will leave to represent their respective countries at the continental showpiece.

It is not the first time that Europeans express displeasure over the timing of the tournament, as it disrupts their plans.

Former Adana Demirspor, Ankaragücü and Galatasaray winger, Hasan Sas, stated that the competition is famous for a lack of quality.

The Turkey legend said via SunSport:

"The Africa Cup of Nations, everyone in the Premier League, the German league, the French league, and the Turkish leagues is complaining.

"The guys have given away 20 million each, transfer fees, everything—the Africa Cup of Nations. There’s nothing but vuvuzelas. The pitches are bad, yellowed. We can’t even pick apart the players; they all look the same, and there is no quality."

In 2021, the then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp branded the AFCON as a 'little' tournament, sparking anger among African football fans.

Klopp expressed displeasure over the competition as his team were set to lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane for the month-long competition.

In his response to a journalist, who asked if he was "relieved" they had got through a busy period with "no international break until March", Klopp laughed and replied:

"I've heard that so often that there's no international break until March. In January, there's a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say, and I think Asia is playing games, too - South America as well, great, can't wait."

CAF introduces new AFCON regulations

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will introduce five new regulations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

CAF is making sure all is set for the competing teams ahead of the tournament, as contingents set to arrive in Morocco.

Among the new regulations, CAF will ensure that all teams submit their final squad at least ten days before kick-off, Micky reports.

Iwobi tips Nigeria for AFCON glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has expressed confidence that Nigeria can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

"We have the players to do it, we believe we can, we just have to prove it. "I would like to speak it into existence, I like to manifest, I want to say Nigeria (will win the AFCON)."

