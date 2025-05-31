Adorable videos and pictures from Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding ceremony have emerged online

A clip also showed the moment the Nollywood actress issued advice to prospective brides

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have also penned congratulatory messages to Ruby Ojiakor and her husband

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, on Saturday, May 31, held her white wedding with her colleague, Moc Madu, popularly known as Onwa Idemili.

The couple, who had their traditional marriage rites in Amarak, Isi-Ala Mbano, Imo State, shared colourful moments from their white wedding ceremony.

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor marries Moc Madu in stunning white wedding. Credit: rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

A video captured the moment Ruby and her man exchanged their marital vows in a church.

Another clip captured the moment the actress advised prospective brides-to-be to be prayerful, respectful to their husbands, and humble.

Ruby also shared a video capturing what her wedding dress looked like as she wrote in a caption,

"TWO HEARTS… ONE SOUL. Sealed by GOD FOREVER IS THE GOAL!!!"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor hosted a spirit-filled bridal shower.

Ruby Ojiakor advises brides-to-be during her white wedding ceremony. Credit: rubyojiakor

Source: Instagram

She stated that her bridal shower was 'charged by the Holy Spirit', and she saw guests receiving supernatural breakthroughs and blessings during the worship session.

The video of Ruby Ojiakor advising prospective brides at her white wedding is below:

The video of actress Ruby Ojiakor flaunting her wedding dress is below:

Pictures of Ruby Ojiakor and her husband in their white wedding attire are below:

Reactions to videos from Ruby Ojiakor's wedding

While fans gushed over the wedding videos, others also penned congratulatory messages to Ruby Ojiakor and her husband.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

hairbymo_____said

"Congratulations everyone deserves to be loved."

_lily_among_thorns_ reacted:

"Nothing annoys me more than this interview from usually over sabi photographers on wedding day. One advice for marriage wey just dey start?"

theperfectgiftg said:

"Ah go do pass like this, if I finally see man Make una come shop for events souvenirs."

vivi_world9 reacted:

"Lol Kai mk our daughters marry early if not omo old age go mk u think say Ure no go ever marry."

beautybyrmd said:

"No advice way we singles never hear from married people this year … we don hear, we go change our character and be humble."

superblachomes said:

"Advise ke from person wey just Dey wan start her own race? Wish her well if you don’t have anything to say over sabi."

hami_candy commented:

"At least this one no kneel down that trend has ended."

mercyahams reacted:

"Congratulations God's hand is indeed in it,forever is the goal."

egonworji said:

"Congratulations to you both God bless your home."

calistaokoronkwo said:

"God bless the newly weds and grant them a lifetime of marital bliss …amen ! Congratulations, my people."

euchariaanunobi said:

"And it is beautiful in our sight and it will remain beautiful forever ♥ Congratulations."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope

Legit.ng previously reported that Ruby Ojiakor returned to social life after Junior Pope's death.

Ruby, who sparked discussion over videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, made her first post after his death.

She voiced deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence, adding that it was the first time she questioned her creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng