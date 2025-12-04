2Baba and Natasha's marital drama remains a heated topic on social media, with Tunde Ednut sharing his opinion

The social media personality who posted a video of the Edo lawmaker walking out of a venue queried what attracted the music star to her

His social media post about the couple has since sparked reactions as many shared diverse opinions

Nigerian-US-based social media personality Tunde Ednut has also weighed in on Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru's marriage saga.

Tunde, while reacting to a video showing Natasha walking out of a venue, questioned what attracted 2Baba to her.

Tunde Ednut shares video of Natasha Osawaru leaving a venue. Credit: mazitundednut/official2baba

Source: Instagram

"I no know wetin attract 2Baba," the social media personality wrote in the caption of a video he shared on his official Instagram page.

Tunde Ednut's comment comes amid the drama that has trailed 2Baba and Natasha's marriage on social media after the couple's viral altercation during Daddy Freeze's live video session.

Legit.ng also reported that singer Teni made a call to Nigerians on the need to rescue 2Baba.

Mixed reactions trail Tunde Ednut's comment about 2Baba's marriage. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a hilarious video that went viral, Teni said action needs to be taken to rescue the music star from his 'husband's house,' a comment that sparked mixed reactions, with many accusing her of throwing subtle shade at her senior colleague.

Tunde Ednut's video post about 2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, is below:

Reactions trail Tunde Ednut's comment about Natasha

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, as some netizens shared their observations about Natasha and a lady in the video. Read them below:

fabulosgloria said:

"Me I like her. She is doing the Lords work. Any man who does what your Legend did to his wife, may he encounter a Natasha like this that will chiputa ya Ukwu n’ezi. Yul Don collect, Una Legend Dey collect him own."

tha_hairboss said:

"She's beautiful although."

_lolashub commented:

"This is bullying by the way. Not fair."

africanflamingo_ said:

"You person wey dey waka like Arnold Schwarzenegger, na you choose to be your peace? Now na part 1"

ezekielezzy said:

"She almost spit on the lady following her…. Zero composure….. poise zero……"

amb_chizzylyon commented:

"Hon Natasha I Really Love Her So Much Make Una Att@ck Baba When Thy Always Chase Anything Under The Skirt , Na Baba Start The Relationship So Make Baba Still End Am."

lindaluperclothing said:

"Tuface is a grown man, he laid his bed let him sleep peacefully."

kelvinrichworld reacted:

"Internet really making people doing the most, but why meddling on people’s marriage when they didn’t ask for? Isn’t this disrespectful? Bro u can do better. No be everything be engagement."

Nasboi writes to 2Baba

Legit.ng also reported that singer Nasboi penned an open letter to 2Baba over his marital drama with his wife.

Nasboi disclosed that he felt genuinely heartbroken seeing some of the 'embarrassing videos and news' about the African Queen singer.

"It hurts because you have always been my mentor. I’ve looked up to you since I was 16. I loved every bit of your music, your personality, and the humility you carried yourself with.

Source: Legit.ng