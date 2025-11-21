The Nigerian entertainment industry witnessed a number of divorces in celebrity marriages over the years

The end of some of the marriages is usually trailed by messy ordeals and allegations that could go on for even years

However, a number of celebrities were able to end their marriages quietly, with little to no drama on social media

Like their colleagues all over the world, one of the main talking points in most celebrities' lives is their marriages and partners, especially when their relationships are made public.

While some of these marriages end in messy dramas on social media, with accusations and heated exchanges, others quietly come to an end, handled with discretion and little or no drama.

This is often through careful planning and limited public announcements to maintain privacy.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of your favourite celebrities who ended their marriages with little or no mess.

1. Basketmouth, Elsie's marriage ended in 2022

Popular comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, and his spouse, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, caused a buzz on social media after they publicly announced their separation in December 2022 after twelve years of marriage.

Following the end of their relationship, which was blessed with three children, the former couple has not been caught up in any online exchange.

2. AY Makun and Mabel parted ways in 2024

Ayo Makun, aka AY, another comedian and actor on this list, publicly announced his separation from his wife, Mabel, on April 7, 2024.

In a statement released via his Instagram page, AY said he could no longer manage the intricacies of personal family issues in the public domain.

The couple had celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in November 2023 before the crash. Since the end of their union, neither AY nor Mabel has made public comments about each other.

3. Osas Ighodaro, Gbenro Ajibade's divorce was drama free

The former lovebirds met on the onset of a TV show and got married afterwards. In February 2019, Osas and Gbenro shook the net with a cryptic post online.

The actor had in his post called out the actress over her parenting style. Osas would later remove Gbenro's name from her Instagram page.

After several months, Gbenro, upon his return to Nigeria in an interview on Rubbin Minds in December, confirmed that they are divorced. Their divorce was trailed by no online drama.

4. Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh separated in 2017

The duo is another Nollywood couple who got hitched on February 14, 2015, in Accra, Ghana.

In 2017, Chris Attoh slammed divorce rumours in a radio interview after they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While Damilola was mute about their separation, Attoh confirmed that their marriage had crashed that same year.

5. Ninalowo Bolanle and Bunmi separate after 18 years

Bolanle Ninalowo, also known as Nino B, announced the end of his marriage in October 2023 after 18 years.

In an announcement via his official Instagram page, the Nollywood star expressed that he and his wife had mutually agreed to dissolve their marriage due to irreconcilable differences while requesting that the public respect their privacy.

Neither of them has made any public comments about each other since then.

6. 2Baba and Annie Macaulay's marriage ended after 12 years

On January 26, 2025, Nigerians woke up to a shocking video of 2Baba announcing the end of his marriage with his wife, Annie, after 12 years of marriage.

The duo had been living apart for some time and had initiated divorce proceedings.

While the African Queen crooner nor Annie has not made any direct comments about their marriage or each other's, netizens have had to pick sides.

2Baba has since moved on with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker in Edo state.

