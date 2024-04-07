The Nigerian entertainment industry seems set to be rocked by another devastating divorce news involving comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel

According to a report made by Gistlover, it was alleged that AY Comedian's wife, Mabel, caught her husband cheating on her, and things between them got physical

Gistlover also alleged that Mabel has moved out of her matrimonial home and no longer lives with AY Comedian

A report about Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Makun, aka AY Comedian and his wife, Mabel, has sparked massive concerns on social media.

According to the report made by Gistlover, AY Makun's marriage to Mabel hit the rocks after the comedian's wife caught her husband cheating on her again.

The article published by Gistlover alleged that AY Makun's cheating escapades were responsible for the couple's previous marital struggles, which led to their separation before they came back.

However, according to Gistlover, the comedian has found it challenging to stir away from his promiscuous lifestyle and has continued cheating on his wife even after their previous issues.

AY Comedian allegedly physically abused Mabel

The report also alleged that things got physical between the comedian and his wife after AY was caught cheating.

Gistlover alleged that AY Comedian attacked his wife after she caught him in the act with a female BBNaija star.

The gossip blog also alleged that Mabel no longer lives in the same house as AY.

This report is coming weeks after Legit.ng published an article about AY Comedian and his wife going through turbulent times in their marriage.

We also reported when the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Here's Gistlover's report about AY Comedian's marriage hitting the fan below:

Reactions as AY Comedian's marriage allegedly crashes

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the report:

@unclenasco:

"Woman wey leave her marriage because of say her husband cheat on her is the highest MUUMUU."

@casisautos:

"This kind news dey sweet you .. bad news only for this page."

@norahjames_art:

"I remember Seun Kuti mentioned something about AY beating his wife. So it is true."

@lulusmooth:

"I see why his jokes are not funny anymore, because when you start hurting the woman that prays for you things will start going south for you."

@uzsandra_:

"Such a fine hardworking woman. What do you men really want?"

@kosi.sochukwu:

"I like the fact that modern women are not tolerating cheating partners. Our mother's tolerated buullshit and look at the strings of useless men they created."

@flowenz1702:

"It is well, at past 50 I don’t think a man should be running kitikiti up and down to do tatatata again, ara tin dara agba, you need your partner for the sake of old age when penįs will not rise again ooo hmmmm."

@sheddyoflagos:

"Never tolerate a cheating wife or a cheating husband… It’s a red flag . Divorce is never a bad thing when your life is on line."

Ay Makun shares regrets over burnt house

Legit.ng recalls reporting a joke AY Comedian cracked during his latest AYLIVE show in Warri, where he spoke about the 2023 elections.

He revealed during the show how all his problems started after he threw his weight behind Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential elections.

However, he also noted that he harbours no regret for supporting Peter Obi.

