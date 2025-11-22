Nigerian singer Davido trended online as his fans in Kogi state took out time to celebrate his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats star marked his 33rd birthday with family and friends on Friday, 21 November 2025

A video went viral showing how Davido’s supporters filled the streets of Kogi to honour his new age

Fans of Nigerian music star Davido gathered in large numbers across several communities in Kogi State on Friday, 21 November 2025, to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

The young men and women stormed the streets with music and dance to celebrate the superstar.

Kogi fans go all out as Davido’s birthday sparks statewide excitement. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The supporters held a street parade decorated with banners while local DJs played Davido’s popular hits.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido warmed people's hearts by pausing his Atlanta performance to observe a sombre moment of quiet.

The performance at State Farm Arena was part of his 5ALive Tour and also served as a celebration of his 33rd birthday.

In remembrance of the victims of the church attack in Eruku, Kwara state, and the kidnapping of Kebbi schoolchildren, both of which have caused widespread indignation, the artist asked the audience to remain still.

Speaking to the crowd, Davido stated:

“We are going through a lot as a nation. We stand strong together. Can we have a moment of silence, please?”

He also reacted to the viral attack on a church in Kwara and the abduction of girls in Kebbi state.

The country was thrown into confusion over the two attacks, one in Kwara and the other in Kebbi, with many celebrities lending their voices.

In a post on his Instagram story, Davido sent his condolences to the families affected by the attacks.

He expressed that his heart goes out to the young girls in Kebbi, stating that no family deserves such pain.

The singer also emphasised that people should stand together in unity so that every child can grow up in safety.

In his post, Davido called on people to help bring the abducted girls back to their families.

He urged those with credible information to work with security agencies to aid in their safe return.

Davido’s birthday causes fan frenzy across several Kogi streets. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star prayed for God’s protection over the girls while they remained in the abductors' custody.

Davido also laid a curse on the sponsors of insecurity and disorder in Nigeria, wishing them shame for their actions.

Reacting to the post, fans of the superstar tagged Burna Boy and Wizkid, taunting them over their silence on the issue.

One fan pointed out that while Davido was concerned about the state of the nation, Burna Boy was sending his fans away from his concert. They also took a swipe at Wizkid for always staying mute on matters like this.

Davido’s birthday trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

05_06_j said:

"Yeye citizen, smh."

abikeomoilorin said:

"Ninu rogbodiyan yi😢."

wamiwurld said:

"This people no get sense at all! We are facing insecurity in Nigeria and na Davido be una own problem? Wtff is wrong with this country?"

jobemmanuel49 said:

"I love Davido dearly but with all the kidnapping,killings and abduction within this few days is this really necessary and how will the govt take us seriously🤔."

bollybeesalami said:

"Pelu gbogbogbo rogbodiyan to n sele okay."

ojbarbie said:

"Parents, tie your pikin down for house o. Kogi wey kid*nappers dey operate na nhm dis dey happen so😮."

iamtherealallegedly said:

'Fan love😍😍😍😍Happy birthday 001."

princesshalky said:

"Happy birthday @davido."

softogbu said:

"Make una quick enter house sha. Kidnappers many for Kogi oh."

oluwaseunakeemkhalid said:

"Them mumu walaih.. that is why government no take us serious."

wolexyfash said:

"Omo, with all the atrocities made by bandits in the state, they are still celebrating Davido, @davido. God bless you and continue to uplift you, happy birthday in arrears."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"fan love😍😍😍😍Happy birthday 001."

princesshalky said:

"Happy birthday @davido."

oymactours said:

"lol."

softogbu said:

"Make una quick enter house sha. Kidnappers many for Kogi oh."

oluwaseunakeemkhalid said:

"Them mumu walaih.. that is why government no take us seriously."

Burna Boy's security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

Source: Legit.ng