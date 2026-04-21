The estranged marriage of Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe has remained at the centre of public discussion

An old video of the love birds sharing how they met has resurfaced on social media

Their dating period before they finally tied the knot has sparked reactions on social media

Nigerians have dug up an old video of media personality Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lamb recounting how their love story started.

In the video from an entertainment show, Roby revealed that Mayowa slid into his DMs, leading to marriage after just five months of dating.

Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe share their love story in old video. Credit: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

When questioned further by the host, Mayowa described herself as a confident woman who goes for whatever she wants.

Ruby also confessed that he had previously liked many of his now-estranged wife's pictures before she messaged him asking for his number.

The video surfaced online after Roby Ekpo during a recent episode of Honest Bunch podcast tearfully detailed emotional neglect after six years of sending Mayowa money and flowers while she lived abroad.

Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe revealed they married after five months of courtship. Credit: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the message Mayowa allegedly sent about him, she claimed he was not energetic in many aspects.

Ekpo explained that he carried out medical tests following the allegation made against him.

According to him, Mayowa was taking contraceptives during their marriage while still complaining about their bedroom life.

The old video of Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe recounting how their love story started is below:

Reactions to Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe's old video

Reacting, some Nigerians shared their observations about Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe's comments in the old video, others also dropped opinions about rushed courtships. Read them below:

SpillRader said:

"will give you a woman that will be your peace, joy and just everything. because omo e no easy make man carry woman whey no b him own ooo."

OjubanireKehin2 commented:

"hmmm from the clip it's obvious that the guy was the one in love for real. 11 years no kid. true love has nothing to do with 5 months of dating or not. but for a guy to be able to read and understand traits."

KwameSet reacted:

"She came for the kill. Just to use him. And the mission has been accomplished."

danielejiofor said:

"The man is jazzed. Abeg look at the eye of the so called wife , shine like torch light . She has a lot of things to hid oo."

CDRTVNEWS wrote:

"Relationship wey go cut go still cut, whether na 5 months or 5 years. Courtship time no be guarantee."

_Nineteensixty reacted:

"Marrying a woman just five months you met her and you say “when you see what you want” hope you have seen what you want now, ozour."

Uchechukwu29 said:

"So he was not even the hunter, he was hunted… now it makes sense; he’s been a follower from the start."

Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on the ongoing saga between Roby Ekpo and his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host.

He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng