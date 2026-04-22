The Saudi Arabian government has opened its 2026 scholarship portal, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students

The programme provided access to over 50 globally ranked Saudi universities, covering tuition and other academic expenses for selected candidates

Authorities outlined flexible pathways, including partial scholarships, paid programmes and structured visa options for both short-term and long-term studies

The Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Saudi Arabia has opened applications for its 2026 scholarship programme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once approved, the process is completed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the admitting institution.

Saudi scholarship opens for Nigerian students

The programme includes fully-funded scholarships that cover tuition and other academic expenses for non-Saudi students. Beneficiaries are given access to universities, colleges and specialised institutes across the Kingdom without paying tuition fees.

The initiative is designed to attract global talent and strengthen cultural and academic exchange.

Applicants are required to meet academic and regulatory conditions, including the submission of certificates, transcripts and recommendation letters.

The scheme also aims to equip students with skills that will support their future careers and contributions to their home countries.

Partial scholarships are also available for candidates who may not secure full funding. These options reduce tuition costs and provide access to quality education in Saudi institutions. Selection is based on merit, academic performance and programme suitability.

To apply, interested aspirants are directed to register on the official website and submit all the required documents.

Candidates can choose up to 25 courses and arrange them in order of preference.

Saudi Arabia opens its 2026 scholarship portal for international students Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Fully-funded Saudi universities application now open

For those who prefer alternative routes, paid study programmes are offered across various fields. These allow students to enrol directly in Saudi universities by meeting admission requirements and covering tuition costs.

The programmes are structured to meet labour market demands and offer access to modern learning facilities.

The scholarship scheme is supported by structured visa options. Short-term visas are available for study or training lasting up to six months, including language and exchange programmes.

Long-term visas cater to degree studies such as bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programmes.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and possess a valid passport. Additional requirements include proof of admission, financial capability and, for long-term stays, medical clearance and insurance. Language proficiency may also be required depending on the course.

Saudi Arabia hosts more than 50 public and private universities recognised in global rankings. The institutions provide diverse academic programmes aimed at building skilled graduates and strengthening international education ties.

Covenant emerges Nigeria's best university

Earlier in 2025, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Source: Legit.ng