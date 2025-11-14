Nigerian actress Annie Idibia Macaulay added a new year to her age and celebrated with her fans online

On Friday, November 14, 2025, the mum of two shared new gorgeous pictures of herself donning a fierce red dress and a crown

Her lovely posts gained traction among fans and colleagues, with many leaving birthday wishes in the comments

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia Macaulay is stepping confidently into a new chapter as she celebrates her 41st birthday.

Marking the occasion, the movie star shared stunning photos on her Instagram page, dazzling in a striking red dress styled by celebrity fashion stylist Swanky Jerry.

The elegant look quickly drew admiration from fans and colleagues, who flooded her comments with warm wishes.

Keeping her birthday message brief and heartfelt, Annie simply wrote:

“Grace found me.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie posted a series of cryptic messages about peace, loyalty, and protecting her energy.

The movie star, who was married to music legend 2Baba, took to her Instagram stories to share thought-provoking quotes that have since drawn public attention.

In one of her posts, the actress reflected on how much her life had transformed since she learned to stay calm while still setting strong boundaries.

She wrote:

“My whole life changed when I realised I could be humble and calm yet still take no sh*t and set solid boundaries to protect my energy.”

In another post, the actress encouraged her followers to choose happiness and peace above everything else.

Perhaps her most talked-about post was one where she issued a warning about rekindling relationships with people who have once betrayed or harmed one’s peace.

She shared:

“Never re-friend or re-family anyone back into your life if they’ve tried to ruin your character, finances, or relationships. A snake may shed its skin, but it’s still a snake. Always."

The post ignited conversations among fans, with many speculating that the actress might be addressing past issues with her ex-husband, 2baba.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie drew attention online after sharing a personal update about her life just hours after her estranged husband, 2Baba, reintroduced Natasha Osawaru, his second wife, as his new African Queen.

The mother of two posted clips showing how her morning went, along with a reflective quote that hinted at what she’s always longed for in life.

Annie’s post sparked widespread discussion, coming shortly after 2Baba was seen getting cosy with Natasha in the UK.

The couple was spotted at a club, appearing to enjoy each other’s company, following their traditional wedding back in August.

In her Instagram update, Annie shared a moment of solitude, which many interpreted as both peaceful and telling. She uploaded a short video of herself having breakfast alone and reflected on her journey so far.

Netizens celebrate Annie Idibia

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gertjohancoetzee said:

"Wishing you a truly fabulous birthday Love. May your year ahead sparkle with success, joy, and unforgettable moments."

khandiliciouz_ said:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍🎉🎉."

cherie_coco1 said:

"Happy birthday blessings Annie 🎂🎉❤️. Looking like a goddess."

mimiorjiekweng said:

"Happy birthday 👸."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"Happy Birthday, Queen. May the good Lord never take his hands off you now or ever ❤️❤️."

unusualphyna said:

"Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️🎂🎉."

ladylightcomedienne said:

"HAPPY 😊 BLESSED BIRTHDAY 🎂 MY NKOYO ❤️❤️❤️ WISHING YOU MORE BEAUTIFUL YEARS AHEAD IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

