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Breaking: 4 House of Reps Members Dump NNPP, Announce New Party
Politics

Breaking: 4 House of Reps Members Dump NNPP, Announce New Party

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • Four House of Representatives members have defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the African Democratic Party (ADC) in a significant political shift
  • The federal lawmakers from Kano State announced their defection from the NNPP to ADC during plenary on Wednesday, April 22, 2026
  • The defected federal lawmakers include Hon. Sani Wakili, Muktar Umar Zakari, Umar Datti, and Abdulhakeem Ado

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Four House of Representatives members from Kano State have dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The federal lawmakers defected to the African Democratic Party (ADC) from the NNPP.

Four Kano representatives jump from NNPP to ADC
Four Kano reps defect to ADC in a surprise political shift. Photo credit: @NigAffairs
Source: Twitter

4 Kano federal lawmakers dump NNPP for ADC

They announced their defection from the NNPP to the ADC on the floor of the Green Chamber on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

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The lawmakers who defected to the ADC from NNPP are:

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  • Sani Wakili (Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency)
  • Muktar Umar Zakari (Tarauni Federal Constituency)
  • Umar Datti (Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency)
  • Abdulhakeem Ado (Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency)

This is the latest defection from the NNPP to the ADC following the movement of the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the ADC.

The NNPP in Kano State has suffered massive defection, with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, many members of his cabinet, and state and federal lawmakers joining him at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lawmakers dump APC, PDP, Labour Party.

Recall that Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu announced multiple defections on the House floor as lawmakers switched parties ahead of 2027.

Thaddeus Attah, Usman Zubairu, and Sani Noma moved to the ADC from LP, APC, and PDP, citing internal party crises.

The House adjourned plenary in honour of late lawmaker Muhammad Hassan following his death after a brief illness.

Read more similar stories on defections:

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8 House of Reps members leave NNPP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that eight Kano House of Representatives members switched allegiance from NNPP to APC during a plenary session on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The defection was formally announced at the Green Chamber, with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presiding over proceedings.

Governor Abba Yusuf and ex-Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state witnessed the lawmakers’ official party transition.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Kano StateHouse of RepresentativesNNPP
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