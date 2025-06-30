Nigerian singer 2baba has finally opened up about the details surrounding his divorce from his longtime wife, Annie Idibia

During recent interview on the Mzansi podcast, the music star spoke with Nedu and his co-host on what happened with his crashed marriage

2baba’s words triggered a series of mixed feelings from netizens with some of them applauding him and others bashing him

Top Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia ,aka 2baba, has finally shared the reason behind his separation from his ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall that in January 2025, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing after 2baba announced that he and Annie Idibia were no longer a couple after nearly 12 years of marriage and over 20 years of knowing each other. The couple had two kids together.

Nigerians react as 2baba finally explains Annie divorce. Photos: @official2baba

2baba was recently a guest on the Mzansi podcast with media personality, Nedu, and his co-hosts, when he was asked to explain what went wrong in his marriage with Annie.

According to the African Queen crooner, he and Annie gave the marriage their best, but he wasn’t going to share the details of their separation with the public. The music star, however, added that his ex-wife is an amazing woman and they both have their understanding.

In his words:

“Both of us, we gave it our best and why we’re not together today is not something I’m going to start talking about. Me and her, we get our own understanding, she’s amazing like I said earlier, it just wasn’t working.”

See the video below:

Reactions as 2baba explains Annie divorce

2baba’s explanation about his divorce from Annie after over a decade of being married raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them applauded the music star for being vague with his reply while others accused him of talking too much:

Brainreseter said:

“So many broken celebrity marriages.”

Thevictorydominion said:

“She’s Amazing…..interesting.”

Majasan_bolly1 said:

“I pray we all heal as humans from whatever you've been through 💓.”

Vitu911 said:

“God Remember Anna and May 😍😍😍😍”

__andracruz said:

“Someone said “Yul idibia”… Una no just nice 😂😂😂.”

Mischinny wrote:

“Stop all these interviews u will turn to Yul before Nigerians.”

Ushiemay12 said:

“Yeye man.”

Favsgold_declutter said:

“May we not love who will leave us halfway in life amen 🙏.”

Allthatis_pure7 wrote:

“If your best is what you gave Annie then hmmm….”

Meetyou8120 said:

“When a says he want peace of mind, this is the kind of peace he want. 😂😂”

Valeria_v.a.l.e.ria said:

“Only you divorced her only you dey run go interviews go talk about.”

T_e_s_s_y123 said:

“Oh she's amazing now??? Nice u saying the truth about your ex! As it should be! Annie's crime was loving someone else more than herself. We can all learn from their story! Women you can't love a man more than he loves you!”

The_superflight said:

“Very good. They like to ask personal questions a lot. Infact, when they asked him again “why wasn’t it working “ he would have just said “pass” and squeeze his face tightly.”

Helmaqueen1 said:

“Instead of him to be answering questions on music and expanding career . I like him like this for his new wife..😂😂😂😂.”

Eric.mekara wrote:

“2Baba pls stop bringing ur relationship on MEDIA.. Nobody cares oo.. We just want to listen and laugh it out 😂😂.”

Ratel_chief_priest said:

“Nice one 2 baba no talk shi shi.”

2baba claims a man can't be with one woman sexually

In other news, Legit.ng reported that 2baba caused a stir on social media with his claim about men not being able to be with one woman.

Just recently, the African Queen crooner was speaking with media personality, Nedu, when he asserted that a man cannot be with just one woman sexually.

According to 2baba, who recently got married to Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, a man can totally love and respect just one woman but when it comes to bedroom matters, it is impossible for the man to be with one woman.

