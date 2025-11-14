Singer 2Baba has returned to social media to celebrate his wife, Natasha Osawaru, on her birthday

The African Queen crooner shared how the peace and happiness the Edo lawmaker brought to his life were overwhelming

2Baba's wife's birthday celebration comes just a day after his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia, marked her 41st birthday

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, on Friday, November 13, celebrated his wife, Edo lawmaker Honourable Natasha Osawaru's birthday.

2Baba, in a post via his official Instagram page, also penned a heartwarming message to his wife, detailing how she had brought him peace and happiness.

2Baba pens birthday message to his wife Natasha Osawaru. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

The singer, who said Natasha completed him in every way, added that he looks forward to forever with her.

Sharing a picture of the birthday celebrant, 2Baba wrote in the caption:

"Happy birthday my darling wife. I don't know how to express the love you have shown me. The peace, the laughter, the joy, the happiness is all overwhelming. I love you from the depth of my heart. Looking forward to forever with you. Happy birthday baby. You complete me in every way."

Natasha Osawaru's birthday comes after 2Baba's estranged wife and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, embraced a new era as she turned 41 on Thursday, November 13.

Legit.ng reported that Annie, via her Instagram page, shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a red dress, styled by her friend and celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry.

The sceenshot of 2Baba's post as he celebrates Natasha Osawaru's birthday is below:

2Baba says his new wife Natasha Osawaru completes him. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Comments as 2Baba celebrates Natasha's birthday

The music star's birthday post in honor of his wife has triggered mixed reactions, with some netizens criticizing him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

nyinyechi0 said:

"Aww Natasha You’re growing on me"

__azomta commented:

"E say na looking forward to forever. Lmaooooo."

queen_kateelfrida said:

"Women and carrying love on their head. See the long episode Natasha wrote for him . His own is just about the benefits."

glogirl26 commented:

"Him tell anni d one wey pass dis one."

summer_lashesandmore said:

"He sure loves Scorpio women."

okhaifohjoy reacted:

"Her birthday is even a day after Annie’s. Chai."

preshlenas said:

"lol i no want laugh abeg."

npkcakes_pastries wrote:

"Left a Scorpio for a Scorpio, your heart gonna be broken twice unless you stop cheating."

iammoria1 said:

"FOREVER IS THE DEAL WITH YOU BOTH FR. Make una leave each other o."

monafini reacted:

"Funny thing is, everytime I hear this song - Africa Queen, it reminds me of Annie. 2face should sing a song that is original for his current wife."

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and Natasha made headlines following an event they attended.

A video capturing how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event went viral.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng