Media personality Roby Ekpo has publicly appreciated singer Timi Dakolo for standing by him when his marriage to Mayowa Lambe crashed and left him in a very dark place emotionally

The broadcaster revealed that the gospel musician flooded his phone with motivational videos and eventually flew him out of Nigeria to prevent him from sinking deeper into isolation

Fans on social media expressed strong sympathy for the grieving MC while praising the singer for showing true friendship during such a difficult period in his life

Nigerian media personality and master of ceremonies Roby Ekpo has detailed how singer Timi Dakolo supported him through the emotional devastation of his failed 11-year marriage after his partner relocated abroad.

The relationship finally ended when his ex-wife Mayowa Lambe remarried in the United States days ago, following a childless union where Ekpo claimed he made financial sacrifices while she lived abroad for six years.

Roby Ekpo reveals Timi Dakolo sent him heartbreak recovery videos and took him to Sierra Leone after his 11-year marriage collapsed in a painful way. Photo: linda/timidakolo

Source: Instagram

During a recent Honest Bunch Podcast episode aired on YouTube, the entertainer explained that Timi Dakolo aided his recovery by sending therapeutic YouTube videos, including TD Jakes' sermons, to help him handle the heartbreak.

To prevent his isolation, Timi Dakolo brought him to a gig in Sierra Leone where, despite being unbooked for the two-day 50th birthday event, Ekpo successfully pleaded to briefly introduce the singer as an MC.

According to the OAP, this short appearance deeply impressed the celebrant's wife, who made him the main master of ceremonies the next day, earning him two thousand dollars.

"Timi Dakolo was always sending me messages on YouTube to watch how to get over heartbreak and all that, and I was always reading them. In June, Timi had a gig in Sierra Leone, and just because he didn't want me to stay in Nigeria, he took me for that gig. And that 2 to 5 minutes was what captivated the man's wife. And she said, 'What? You're going to MC the next day.' As I dey come back, they knack me 2K dollars."

Watch the podcast video below:

Fans react to Roby Ekpo's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans praised Dakolo's support while urging Ekpo to focus on healing and moving forward.

@kingwizzi_tweet said:

"Shout out go Timi Dakolo. He's a real gee. But this man supposed let go n heal bro."

@MoniIshere4Now commented:

"This podcast is full ooo Vampz May the man heal completely.. thank God for supportive friends."

@dasnlives wrote:

"Emotions are high. But the brother messed up. The good thing is other people should use this as a lesson. The bro fvcked up. It is well."

@klacifymanager reacted:

"This man really needs this podcast. His mental health needs total fixing."

@Ooummarr said:

"This Egbon breakfast really long o. He better focus on his career and make money."

@Biggy0147 commented:

"Take heart bro, you will get over it. I know is not easy the way people might thought but you will overcome it with time."

Popular MC Roby Ekpo opens up on how his friend Timi Dakolo stepped in with YouTube videos and Sierra Leone trip during the darkest moment of his life. Photo: robyekpo/timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Roby Ekpo cries out over Mayowa's bedroom demands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that broadcaster Roby Ekpo revealed that his ex-wife was never satisfied with their bedroom life and wanted intimacy daily, while he preferred it once or twice, as he married at 37.

The media personality also addressed allegations of messaging young girls, explaining that he had to reach out to vendors when he moved to Lagos to establish himself in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng