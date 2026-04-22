Iran has reportedly been involved in multiple incidents targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Iran’s IRGC reportedly targets vessels in Strait of Hormuz following Trump’s ceasefire extension announcement. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a first cargo ship was “attacked by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboat” while passing through the waterway. According to UKMTO, the situation quickly escalated as more vessels were affected in the same area.

Iranian-linked media gave a different account. Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the IRGC opened fire after the ship had “ignored the warnings of the Iranian armed forces.”

Another IRGC-linked outlet, Fars News Agency, also said the Revolutionary Guard was responsible for the incidents.

BBC Verify reported that a second vessel was forced to stop after coming under fire, while a third ship was also targeted while attempting to pass through the strait on Wednesday, April 22.

Iranian sources later claimed that two of the vessels were seized and taken into Iranian waters. The IRGC, in a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, said the ships were taken because:

“The ships were allegedly operating without proper authorization, repeatedly violating regulations, and manipulating navigation systems, thereby endangering maritime safety while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz covertly.”

It added that the action was taken “in line with what was described as protecting Iran’s national rights.”

Iranian media also reported that a third vessel, described as a Greek-owned ship, was hit and left “disabled off Iran’s coast.”

The tensions come shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire arrangement with Iran while wider talks continue.

Trump also said US pressure on Iran, including restrictions affecting its ports and trade routes, would remain in place, claiming the country was facing serious financial strain.

Source: Legit.ng