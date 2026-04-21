The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, was very excited when he saw his adopted son

The autistic young man had married a widowed woman a few weeks earlier, and she said God had instructed her to make the 'sacrifice'

Shortly after their wedding, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere noticed some amazing improvements, and he applauded Aboy's wife

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who served as the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, displayed great joy upon seeing his adopted son after the young man’s recent marriage.

The adopted son who lived with autism got married to a woman who was a widow a few weeks earlier.

Apostle Chibuzor praises Aboy's wife for caring for him. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere applauds Aboy's wife

The woman had explained that she believed she was following God's directive to enter the marriage, which she described as a personal sacrifice.

Not long after the couple celebrated their wedding, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere observed progress in his adopted son.

In a video posted on Instagram by Chibuike Leonard, he commended the new wife for her efforts and expressed admiration for the care she had shown.

The cleric noted that the young man was now able to walk in a more coordinated manner than before and could also offer a handshake, which marked a clear change from his previous condition.

The General Overseer conveyed his happiness openly and encouraged the woman, letting her know that she was performing admirably in her role as a wife.

He praised her commitment and recognised the positive impact her presence had made on his adopted son within a short period.

The marriage had taken place only weeks earlier, and the improvements noticed by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere happened shortly afterwards.

He attributed the development to the support and dedication of the young man's wife.

The leader of Omega Power Ministry felt pleased with the outcome and made his approval known.

Those who watched the video shared on social media were able to witness the apostle’s excitement and his words of appreciation.

The adopted son, referred to as Aboy, had experienced noticeable changes in his physical coordination since getting married.

Instagram video shows OPM pastor's joy over autistic son's positive changes. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

His ability to greet people with a handshake was specifically mentioned as one of the advancements that had impressed the cleric.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere believed the woman had taken on the marriage out of obedience to what she felt was God’s instruction.

He considered her actions selfless and was grateful for the way she had looked after Aboy.

Reactions as Apostle Chibuzor praises Aboy's wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Jydoh said:

"Aboy and Amama!! God bless you our wife."

Adaobi32146 said:

"Dat thing in between women leg dey cure sickness Abi una no no?"

Oluwa_tobi_lobaa said:

"Wait. I don get alert khe?"

Pemaraccents said:

"The choir waited for the woman's then before dropping that jam."

Itsvic_jayzmic said:

"Just Dey breast feed Aboy that all it takes."

Finesharkalone said:

"That song ehn."

Itsvic_jayzmic said:

"Why Aboy con resemble army robber wey come church for testimony."

Ola_jnr23 reacted:

"Nobody enjoy reach Aboy, Man with no responsibilities."

Kayeriom_talks said:

"Aboy the enjoy old juice and na old juice the sweet pass."

Theyolanda._ said:

"That is a crazy song from the choir."

Valourjey reacted:

"He dey laugh, him sef don dey chop opueh."

Khalifa.billion42 added:

"Which alert you get exactly?"

Watch the video below:

Lawyer sends message to Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor called for eligible bachelors to marry his adopted autistic daughter.

As details of the benefits surfaced online, a lawyer informed the pastor of the legal implications of marrying off autistic children.

Source: Legit.ng