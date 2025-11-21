Nigerian superstar Davido paused his 5ALive Tour concert at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night for a heartfelt moment of silence

The concert, which also served as a celebration of Davido’s 33rd birthday, took a reflective turn

The singer took a moment to honour those affected by recent events in Nigeria, leaving many emotional online

The performance at State Farm Arena was part of his 5ALive Tour and also served as a celebration of his 33rd birthday.

In remembrance of the victims of the church attack in Eruku, Kwara State, and the kidnapping of Kebbi schoolchildren, both of which have caused widespread indignation, the artist asked the audience to remain still.

Speaking to the crowd, Davido stated:

“We are going through a lot as a nation. We stand strong together. Can we have a moment of silence, please?”

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to the viral attack on a church in Kwara and the abduction of girls in Kebbi State.

The country was thrown into confusion over the two attacks, one in Kwara and the other in Kebbi, with many celebrities lending their voices.

In a post on his Instagram story, Davido sent his condolences to the families affected by the attacks.

He expressed that his heart goes out to the young girls in Kebbi, stating that no family deserves such pain.

The singer also emphasised that people should stand together in unity so that every child can grow up in safety.

In his post, Davido called on people to help bring the abducted girls back to their families.

He urged those with credible information to work with security agencies to aid in their safe return.

The music star prayed for God’s protection over the girls while they remained in the abductors' custody.

Davido also laid a curse on the sponsors of insecurity and disorder in Nigeria, wishing them shame for their actions.

Reacting to the post, fans of the superstar tagged Burna Boy and Wizkid, taunting them over their silence on the issue.

One fan pointed out that while Davido was concerned about the state of the nation, Burna Boy was sending his fans away from his concert. They also took a swipe at Wizkid for always staying mute on matters like this.

Davido's Atlanta clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

