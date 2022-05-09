Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade recently appeared to take a swipe at his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Osas Ighodaro

Taking to his Instagram story, Gbenro noted that on the recently held Mother’s Day, friends called to celebrate him

Gbenro’s claim on social media raised a series of mixed reactions from internet users as some accused him of clout chasing

Popular Nigerian actor and ex-husband to top actress, Osas Ighodaro, recently shared his Mother’s Day experience.

Gbenro took to the Instagram story of his official page and noted that people celebrated him on Mother’s Day.

According to the star actor, a few of his friends actually put calls through to him to wish him a happy Mother’s Day.

Gbenro Ajibade claims friends called to celebrate him on Mother's Day. Photos: @officialosas, @gbenroajibade

He wrote:

“To imagine a few friends called to wish me Happy Mother’s Day!!!!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Gbenro Ajibade says friends appreciated him on Mother's Day. Photo: @gbenroajibade

Mixed reactions trail Gbenro’s post

A number of internet users had a lot to say about Gbenro’s Mother’s Day post. While some people supported him, others claimed he was trying to use his ex-wife to become relevant.

Read some of their comments below:

Porshebaby:

“Lienus Mbakwe, just say you’re missing osas.”

Fortunista_by_ivy:

“If you want to address your ex, do it which your full chest! No de cut corners .”

Hushtextiles:

“Queen Ajibade .”

Teemah_salau:

“Lmao you wish they did that. Oniro, clout chaser oshi.”

She_king_sonia:

“Don’t start please, I’m sure it’s your decision.”

Bennyese:

“Petty much!!!”

