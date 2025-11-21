Toyin Abraham expressed deep sorrow over the recent church attack in Kwara State and the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State

Sharing a candlelight image on social media, she reflected on the emotional toll that such violence takes on mothers and communities

Abraham, who once supported Tinubu’s government, wrote about the heartbreak of seeing innocent lives disrupted, which triggered most of her followers

Toyin Abraham, a well-known actress from Nigeria, has criticised the country’s increasing insecurity.

In response to the latest terrorist incident in Kwara State and the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi State, the actress voiced alarm about the state of national security.

Toyin Abraham decries violence against churchgoers and schoolgirls. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that an unknown number of attendees were kidnapped on Tuesday night during a church program in Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara state, and three people were confirmed dead.

The terrible event occurred just hours after 25 secondary school students were kidnapped in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The public's response to the development was divided, with some celebrities demanding that President Bola Tinubu step down due to his failure to save Nigerians’ lives.

But in response to the occurrence, the actress expressed worry along with other celebrities.

She wrote in part: “How do we move past the heaviness in our hearts after watching the heartbreaking video of the attack in Kwara? How can any mother close her eyes at night knowing that 25 young girls have been stolen from their families, girls who should be safe, laughing, learning, dreaming? “As mothers, we carry a kind of fear that sits deep in our bones. When we hear of such violence, it is not just news to us, it is a wound.

“Terrorism and religious extremism are tearing at the fabric of our communities, changing the way people live, love, pray, and hope. These fanatics and terrorists are not just attacking villages; they are attacking the very idea of safety, childhood, and peace.”

See her post below:

Nigerians attack Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ruthbreda_ said:

"Aunty Toyin, you follow for people wey God go judge."

ayooluwashindara said:

"Yall supported this and come online to cap….this is very unnecessary."

am_meekmike said:

"u are part of the problem ..making blind,selfish,insensitive and crucial mistakes and choices as a celebrity is very terrible… shame on you ..next time think well.."

nuria_cita

"You are part of the people who supported him even when majority of Nigerians knew he has no good intentions for this country. I hope you all are satisfied and happy, including that buffalo Eniola Badmus."

the_pan_african_flame said:

"The moment you realise that your celebrities are “AGENTS” of these corrupt politicians is the moment you’ll understand they are not your heroes, they are your real enemies."

iye.360 said:

"You wey God go follow judge for using your platform to vote incompetence."

profbillions_62 said:

"All those who support the heartless politicians that made us be in this bleeding situation may Nigeria happen to them and family’s and unborn generations amen."

sanxexy said:

"Go tell people wey you campaign for no Dey come show eye service for here 😢."

Toyin Abraham reacts to horror in Kwara church and Kebbi school abduction. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo raises alarm over rising insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Iyabo Ojo has added her voice to growing calls for action amid escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, the actress condemned recent violent incidents, including the church attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

In her post, Iyabo Ojo expressed deep concern about the recurring attacks, noting that they echo past national tragedies like the Chibok girls’ kidnapping.

Source: Legit.ng