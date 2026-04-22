Breaking: Edun Breaks Silence After Tinubu Sacked Him
- Wale Edun has reflected on his time as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy as an honour and a privilege
- Edun said Nigeria's economic growth improved from two per cent to over four per cent during his tenure as minister of finance
- He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his removal from office on Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described his time in government as an honour and a privilege to serve Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Edun in a minor cabinet reshuffle and also ordered Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, will hand over to the Minister of State.
President Tinubu appointed Taiwo Oyedele as Nigeria's new finance minister following Edun's dismissal.
Oyedele, former minister of state for finance, brings extensive experience in economics and public policy.
Edun thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with key responsibilities since the start of the administration in May 2023.
Reflecting on his tenure, Edun said the administration inherited a fragile economy but worked collectively to stabilise the macroeconomic environment and strengthen fiscal sustainability.
As reported by Leadership, Edun said these efforts contributed to economic growth improving from about two per cent to over four per cent, while inflation declined significantly from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.
This was disclosed in a statement issued shortly after his exit on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
According to Edun, the economic reforms were driven by a shared commitment to restoring public trust, boosting investor confidence, and ensuring inclusive economic growth.
The former minister expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic direction while admitting that significant work remains to be done.
Edun stated that the foundations for Nigeria's long-term growth have been firmly established.
Why Tinubu removed finance minister Wale Edun
Recall that President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet, removing two key ministers in a move aimed at strengthening governance
The presidency explained that the decision was driven by the need for greater cohesion and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Wale Edun and Umar Dangiwa were asked to hand over their roles, with new appointments already announced to take charge.
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Wale Edun: 3 controversies before Tinubu Sacked finance minister
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu again surprised Nigerians with a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, where two influential ministers were sacked.
The two ministers are Wale Edun and Ahmed Danguwa, who held the Finance and Housing and Urban Development portfolios, respectively.
However, before Edun was sacked, there were three major controversies surrounding the finance minister that were not widely known.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.