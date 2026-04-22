Wale Edun has reflected on his time as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy as an honour and a privilege

Edun said Nigeria's economic growth improved from two per cent to over four per cent during his tenure as minister of finance

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his removal from office on Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described his time in government as an honour and a privilege to serve Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Edun in a minor cabinet reshuffle and also ordered Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, will hand over to the Minister of State.

Wale Edun says foundations for long-term growth have been firmly established. Photo credit: officialABAT/WaleEdun/X

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu appointed Taiwo Oyedele as Nigeria's new finance minister following Edun's dismissal.

Oyedele, former minister of state for finance, brings extensive experience in economics and public policy.

Edun thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with key responsibilities since the start of the administration in May 2023.

Reflecting on his tenure, Edun said the administration inherited a fragile economy but worked collectively to stabilise the macroeconomic environment and strengthen fiscal sustainability.

As reported by Leadership, Edun said these efforts contributed to economic growth improving from about two per cent to over four per cent, while inflation declined significantly from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.

This was disclosed in a statement issued shortly after his exit on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

According to Edun, the economic reforms were driven by a shared commitment to restoring public trust, boosting investor confidence, and ensuring inclusive economic growth.

The former minister expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic direction while admitting that significant work remains to be done.

Edun stated that the foundations for Nigeria's long-term growth have been firmly established.

Wale Edun says Nigeria's economic growth leaps from 2% to over 4% during his tenure. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Why Tinubu removed finance minister Wale Edun

Recall that President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet, removing two key ministers in a move aimed at strengthening governance

The presidency explained that the decision was driven by the need for greater cohesion and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wale Edun and Umar Dangiwa were asked to hand over their roles, with new appointments already announced to take charge.

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Wale Edun: 3 controversies before Tinubu Sacked finance minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu again surprised Nigerians with a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, where two influential ministers were sacked.

The two ministers are Wale Edun and Ahmed Danguwa, who held the Finance and Housing and Urban Development portfolios, respectively.

However, before Edun was sacked, there were three major controversies surrounding the finance minister that were not widely known.

Source: Legit.ng