Peter Okoye recently responded to a fan who questioned how his parents would feel about him and his twin brother, Paul

The singer shared what he would do if his parents supported his twin brother's alleged betrayal

Peter Okoye also insisted that the boundaries between him and Paul were necessary for his peace of mind

Singer and dancer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, of the defunct Psquare music group, has publicly declared he would cut ties with his parents if they backed his twin brother Paul's alleged betrayal.

Peter made this known while responding to a fan who expressed concern about the renewed feud between him and Paul.

Peter Okoye insists he would cut off his family if his late parents backed Paul's alleged betrayal. Credit: peterpsquare/rudeboy

Source: Instagram

The fan had questioned the singer about how his late parents would feel to see their sons have turned enemies.

"We feel your pain but ask yourself this "would your parents be proud knowing that twins have now turned to enemies?" the fan asked.

Peter stated that he was prioritising his peace and boundaries over blood relations.

"Even if my parents were alive and supported this kind of betrayal, I’d still choose to step back, cut them off and protect my peace. Boundaries are necessary! blood isn’t thicker than my peace of mind," Peter responded in a viral tweet.

Outrage trails Peter Okoye's response to a question about his late parents. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye clarified why he retained the Psquare brand despite changing his birth date from November 18 to 30, while also exposing a 20-year family financial betrayal.

Responding to a critic who demanded that he drop the twin tag, the singer explained that he solely created, earned, and owns the name.

The exchange between Peter Okoye and a concerned fan is below:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's response about his parents

Reacting, some netizens called for private resolution and family unity for the sake of their children and shared music legacy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

"You'd cut your parent off too? That's ridiculous. How come you're here lamenting about betrayal, while your brother is busy preparing for his tours?

AdeAjay07519752 commented:

"Wait mr P sey this guy Knack your babe ni Abi Wetin sup gangan I wan know Wetin he do wey make you no wan forgive am. And at least if you no wan forgive am at least stop complaining. Wait sey he knack your wife?"

CDRTVNEWS commented:

"It seems there’s more to these P-Square story that hasn’t been made public. For Mr P to keep going on this matter repeatedly, I think we should just agree to whatever stance he has taken."

Dkingzman said:

"Are these public explanations necessary? If you’ve decided to cut ties with your siblings, go ahead with it privately. Are you seeking public validation for your own decision and actions? I believe you can do better."

Mrnoble_ commented:

"What level of betrayal that doesn't involve blood that your brother did to that you can't forgive even with millions of people begging you and even some top celebrity friends begging you? Bro, you're just one hell of a bittered and terrible person."

Peter Okoye defends his new birthday date

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye faced criticism after deciding to move his birthday celebration from November 18 to November 30.

The singer expressed surprise at the outrage, stating that his personal birthday date shift is not a national problem.

He added that people should focus on Nigeria's real challenges instead of debating a date change that only concerns him.

Source: Legit.ng