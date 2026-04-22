A Nasarawa APC group has criticised Senator Wadada for allegedly misusing President Tinubu's name for electoral advantage

The group accused Senator Wadada of intimidating opponents while claiming closeness to President Tinubu

It demanded fair competition for party nomination amid allegations of undemocratic tactics ahead of the 2027 elections

Lafia, Nasarawa state - A pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state has criticised the use of the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by one of the governorship aspirants in the state, Senator Ahmed Wadada, to allegedly get undue advantage in the electoral contest.

The Nasarawa APC Integrity Forum said Wadada, Senator representing Nasarawa West, is dropping the name of President Tinubu and a close associate of the president, Mr Gilbert Chagoury, instead of seeking the mandate from the people like everyone else.

Nasarawa 2027: Stop name-dropping Tinubu, intimidating opponents, APC group warns Wadada

Source: UGC

Wadada brags about closeness with Tinubu, says APC group

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 22, by Zamani Daniel and Ibrahim Tukur in Lafia, the organisation said Senator Wadada brags about purported closeness with President Tinubu and Chagoury while intimidating his opponents and their supporters.

"We know Mr President to be a true democrat and a believer in upholding the wishes of the majority. This is why we are bothered and surprised that Wadada is boasting that Mr President will hand-pick him ahead of more entrenched and popular aspirants.

"As the saying goes, democracy is a game of numbers. Anyone who thinks is popular enough should market himself to the people. Let Nasarawa citizens and party members choose who is best for them. With direct primaries now adopted by stakeholders, aspirants should market themselves to the people rather than use crooked means to get endorsement," the group stated.

Nasarawa 2027: Wadada accused of going after other aspirants

The APC support group alleged that Senator Wadada was also peddling influence to get security and anticorruption agencies to arm-twist some of the formidable aspirants in the race for the party's ticket.

"Political aspiration is within the constitutionally guaranteed rights of every citizen. Everyone should be free to pursue their political aspirations without fear or hindrance. A situation where a contestant resorts to undemocratic tactics to scare away fellow aspirants is not only undesirable but dangerous to our democracy," the forum added.

Nasarawa: Tinubu Urged to Call Wadada to Order

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a sociopolitical group, the Nasarawa People Mandate Group, accused Senator Wadada of high-handed actions.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Zachary and Ahmed Umar and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 31, the group alleged that Senator Wadada has turned a political contest into a game of blackmail and strong-arm tactics.

It warned that the aspirant's alleged actions are capable of bringing chaos to the APC and eventually cost it the anticipated victory in the upcoming elections. The group added that the alleged intimidation and blackmail could only generate bad blood and disintegration within the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng