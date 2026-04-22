A Nigerian man who gained admission into university without writing JAMB has shared his academic journey online

In a now-viral video shared via his official account, he disclosed the programme he registered for that enabled him to gain admission

Netizens rallied in his comments section, asking questions and seeking advice and suggestions on how to follow the same route

A Nigerian man who secured admission into the university without sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has shared his experience online.

He opened up about his academic path on social media, and the post quickly drew people's interest.

TikTok user explains how he skipped JAMB and gained admission into the university. Photo credit: @dominique_02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares how he gained admission without JAMB

The student explained the alternative route he used to enter higher education, which caused many viewers to engage with the content.

Identified on TikTok as dominique_02, he noted that the specific programme he enrolled in, allowed him to bypass the standard UTME and still obtain admission.

He narrated how the option led him straight into the second level of university study, meaning he avoided spending an additional year outside the academic system.

According to him, he chose the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme as his method of entry.

He pointed out that this choice removed the pressure associated with the UTME and provided direct access to a higher level within the university structure.

He noted that the pathway was also being adopted by other students who wanted to avoid delays and the mental stress allegedly linked to the JAMB examination process.

Student shares how he gained admission into school without writing JAMB. Photo credit: @dominique_02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"How did you enter school without writing JAMB? I did JUPEB. No JAMB stress again. I gained admission directly into 200 level. I didn't waste another year at home. Smart students are already choosing this route. Avoid JAMB stress and do JUPEB. You will secure admission into 209 level."

Reactions as man speaks about JUPEB

After sharing the video, the comments section filled with responses from Nigerians who wanted further details.

Many asked questions about the application process, requested guidance, and sought recommendations on how they could pursue the same option.

@villan said:

"How do I register i really read and my questions were nice only for me to score 217."

@Olivia said:

"How can I register because I did all my best although the questions are though but I believe I got it right only for me to score 164."

@Ashabi 001 said:

"I'm currently a jupeb student but the programme wan take my life."

@big john said:

"Sometimes talk with ur sense jamb is a day exam and jupeb you would be in the school for 9month thats almost a year."

@卩ㄥㄩㄒㄖ added:

"You got it doesn't mean others will just also get it easily. So just lock up man."

See the post below:

Man gains admission into University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan won his first award in the institution.

He opened up about how he emerged as the first runner-up in an oratory competition and gave details of what happened during his presentation.

Source: Legit.ng