The Federal High Court in Abuja has taken decisive action against six defendants accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu

The suspects, arraigned on terrorism-related charges, pleaded not guilty as proceedings unfolded with delays over legal representation and interpretation

The court ordered their remand in DSS custody and set April 27, 2026, as the date for trial commencement

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of six individuals accused of attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The defendants were arraigned on Wednesday on a 13-count charge linked to alleged terrorism.

Federal High Court orders coup plot suspects remanded in DSS custody. Photo credit: ArmyDHQ/x

Source: Twitter

The sitting began at about 1:46 pm, with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), presenting the charges. Proceedings were briefly delayed when the third defendant reported that his lawyer was unavailable, and the sixth defendant required an interpreter as he only understood Arabic and Hausa.

When the court reconvened at 2:18 pm, all six defendants entered pleas of not guilty to the charges.

Prosecution seeks accelerated hearing

Following the arraignment, the prosecution requested that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). They also urged the court to grant an accelerated hearing of the case. Most defence lawyers did not oppose this request, although counsel for the first defendant indicated plans to file a bail application.

The trial judge ruled in favour of an accelerated hearing and directed that the defendants remain in DSS custody, with access to their legal representatives. The matter was adjourned until April 27, 2026, when the trial is set to commence.

This ruling marks a significant step in Nigeria’s legal response to alleged coup plotting. The case will continue to draw public attention as the trial unfolds, with the court emphasising speed and fairness in handling the terrorism charges.

Past coups

Nigeria’s history has been marked by several successful coups between 1966 and 1993, which reshaped its political landscape and ushered in years of military rule.

From independence in 1960 until the return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria experienced multiple coups that toppled governments and installed military leaders. The first coup on January 15, 1966, led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, overthrew Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s government, sparking instability.

A counter-coup in July 1966 brought Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Gowon to power, deepening ethnic divisions and paving the way for the civil war. Later, General Murtala Mohammed seized power in 1975, followed by General Muhammadu Buhari in 1983, and General Ibrahim Babangida in 1985. The last successful coup occurred in 1993, when General Sani Abacha consolidated control, ending Nigeria’s Second Republic and extending military dominance until 1999.

Abuja court directs accelerated hearing in coup plot case. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

Investigation uncovers colonel who plotted coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that an interim investigation report has uncovered the Army Colonel (name withheld) who plotted the alleged coup to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from power.

The colonel planned the takeover from Tinubu’s government, with funding, recruitment, and operational planning traced directly to him.

The investigation revealed that the Army colonel coordinated a clandestine network of military officers to carry out the planned coup.

Source: Legit.ng