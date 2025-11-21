Davido’s 33rd birthday celebration stirred mixed reactions online after a video from his night out at a nightclub surfaced on social media

In the clip, the award-winning singer is seen throwing dollar bills into the air while surrounded by friends

But it wasn’t Davido’s flashy moment that captured the most attention; it was Chioma’s uncomfortable expression

Social media users are reacting to a viral video of music superstar Davido and his wife, Chioma, at a nightclub.

Legit.ng reported that the singer turned 33 today, and his wife, family, and friends celebrated with him in Atlanta.

Davido’s birthday nightclub moment goes viral after Chioma’s unexpected reaction. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

At the party were his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, his eldest sister, Sharon, his father, Adedeji Adeleke, his cousins, and many others.

While giving a statement at the celebration, Davido mentioned that he released his first song when he was 17 and is now 33.

He declared this year one of the best, adding that he had married the most beautiful woman and had their children.

The musician hosted his birthday after-party at a nightclub with his wife and friends.

In a viral video, Chioma appeared bored and uncomfortable as Davido lavished money on the female dancers at the club.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido warmed people's hearts by pausing his Atlanta performance to observe a sombre moment of quiet.

The performance at State Farm Arena was part of his 5ALive Tour and also served as a celebration of his 33rd birthday.

In remembrance of the victims of the church attack in Eruku, Kwara State, and the kidnapping of Kebbi schoolchildren, both of which have caused widespread indignation, the artist asked the audience to remain still.

Speaking to the crowd, Davido stated:

“We are going through a lot as a nation. We stand strong together. Can we have a moment of silence, please?”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to the viral attack on a church in Kwara and the abduction of girls in Kebbi State.

The country was thrown into confusion over the two attacks, one in Kwara and the other in Kebbi, with many celebrities lending their voices.

In a post on his Instagram story, Davido sent his condolences to the families affected by the attacks.

He expressed that his heart goes out to the young girls in Kebbi, stating that no family deserves such pain.

The singer also emphasised that people should stand together in unity so that every child can grow up in safety.

In his post, Davido called on people to help bring the abducted girls back to their families.

He urged those with credible information to work with security agencies to aid in their safe return.

The music star prayed for God’s protection over the girls while they remained in the abductors' custody.

Davido also laid a curse on the sponsors of insecurity and disorder in Nigeria, wishing them shame for their actions.

Reacting to the post, fans of the superstar tagged Burna Boy and Wizkid, taunting them over their silence on the issue.

One fan pointed out that while Davido was concerned about the state of the nation, Burna Boy was sending his fans away from his concert. They also took a swipe at Wizkid for always staying mute on matters like this.

Davido, Chioma trends

blackdepressionforum said:

"She's not smiling. 😢."

abiallie said:

"Poor wife looking so unhappy. It's very important to be financially independent and free from going places you don't like to be seen 😢😢😢."

kwesisebastian said:

"This is childish, and it literally shows no respect for your wife,bro, grow."

orah2_ said:

"Chioma doesn’t seem to like the place."

official__lindura said:

"It's obvious Chioma isn't happy 😂😂😂😂, girl I understand your feelings 😂😂😂, but it's better he took you there than him going alone 😂😂."

rhemapeace said:

"Chioma always looks bored."

tutsidan1 said:

"She is obviously unhappy. Which woman will be happy?"

wayne_ola said:

"You can tell his wife wasn’t thrilled with this kind of gathering, especially the part where her husband's throwing money at stripperrs. A good wife wouldn't be happy about that❤️."

babieoluwa said:

"Chioma needs to be wearing black shades in this kind of event cause wtff 😳🙄😂😂."

shanti_ace said:

"Looks like his wife is not happy with him throwing money away."

dawkins.catrina said:

"I could definitely use that money to pay off some debt and etc."

laydee_flaymz said:

"It's how Chioma maintained steeze o, me I for don collect like 5 wraps put for my 👜."

